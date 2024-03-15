The producer of MAGES., Masaki Sakari, has announced that he will leave the company on March 31st. He was one of the founding members, present since the studio was called 5bp. in 2005.

Below is the producer's message.

“In personal news, I will be retiring from MAGES. starting March 31st. I have been a member of the company since it was founded as 5pb. on April 6, 2005, so I've been here 18 years (give or take 19). For now, I'd like to spend my days tackling the backlog of games I've accumulated. To everyone who has supported me during my time here, and to everyone who has played my games, thank you with all my heart. I would also like to thank MAGES. and all the staff for giving me the freedom to do what I want, as well as everyone involved in the development. I would also like to apologize to everyone I have inconvenienced, as well as thank you for your kindness. I regret not being able to complete the release of Ogre Tale on consoles and I offer my humblest apologies to all those who are waiting. But the Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Switch and PlayStation 4 versions are all gold, so please rest assured.”

Source: X Street Gematsupicture of 4Gamer