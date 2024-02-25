It seems like a joke, but in this 2024 It is six years since the original release of Super Smash Bros. Ultimatewhich came out in 2018 in the era when nintendo switch was starting out as one of the most promising consoles of the generation, and in fact, this is the biggest game of the entire franchise that took its first steps in N64. And now, after quite some time with the release of DLC characters, finally the director's work, Masahiro Sakurai has reached the conclusion, at least with this game.

Through social networks, Sakurai has proclaimed himself to the fans, commenting that with the departure of the Amiibo of sora the game's path had ended, indicating that the next installment in the franchise could take a long time to come out, or that at least the director would not be working for a long time. It has not been clear if the creative wants to retire from the industry, or if he is going to continue, but making new games that move away from this franchise and also that of kirby.

Sora amiibo released today! Many thanks to everyone involved (I think it's amazing). The original perfect design and color coding are accurate and perfect. The sculpt and pose are good. Now that all the fighters have become amiibo, I think my work on “Smash Bros. Ultimate” is finally coming to an end. Thank you for your hard work.

This is the game description:

It is a crossover fighting video game developed by Bandai Namco Studios and Sora Ltd., and published by Nintendo for the Nintendo Switch console. It is the fifth game in the “Super Smash Bros.” series. and was released in December 2018. In “Super Smash Bros. Ultimate,” players control characters from a wide variety of video game franchises, including iconic Nintendo characters such as Mario, Link from “The Legend of Zelda,” Pikachu from “Pokémon,” as well as characters from third-party franchises such as Sonic the Hedgehog, Pac-Man and Solid Snake from “Metal Gear Solid.” The game also introduces new characters, including Ridley from the “Metroid” series and the Inklings from “Splatoon,” among others. The main objective of the game is to defeat opponents by knocking them off the stage. Each character has a unique set of moves and abilities, and players can use a variety of items and special powers to aid them in battle.

Remember that both the standard delivery and the extra character passes are available in nintendo switch.

Editor's note: The journey to reach the conclusion was quite long, as characters were shown that both loved and disappointed fans alike. However, it is a fact that it will be the most historic installment of the franchise and will remain in the hearts of many players.