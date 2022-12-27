As is well known, one of the most enthusiastic creators in the world of video games is masahiro sakuraiwho for years has been collaborating with Nintendo in the franchise of Super Smash Bros. This is something that has brought him to a breaking point as much as he loves to work on it, which is why he has said many times that it will be his last game of this type.

In fact, this same year the creative opened his own channel Youtube, the same one in which he talks with the next developers, giving some tips that can facilitate the experience of working on a game. At the same time, leaving this kind of legacy messages could indicate that you will be leaving the industry in a few more years.

Through a new interview, sakurai has commented that he could be considered semi-retired, this is due to all the years he spent developing versions of Smash that arrived in due time to Wii U Y Nintendo 3DS. He spent 9 years on the project, so it was somewhat problematic attrition, which in the end was not rewarded on the home console.

Here are some quotes from the interview:

I don’t know how long my life will last, but sometimes I would think, “If I work making games full time, my life will be over in the blink of an eye.” That’s how long it takes to make games nowadays. I think that the work of “SSB” is a very important work that not only allows us to deliver games to a wide range of age groups, but also deals with various characters and content in the game industry, and I am really grateful to could have done that job. But if I did the same, I would retire in no time. Even if you take it easy and think, “I’m going to start doing shows when I’m 55,” at that point, for whatever reason, you might not be able to do it. That’s why the “Creating Games with Masahiro Sakurai” show is a show that feels like “I tried in a hurry while I had my own time”.

For now, sakurai He is not working on another project, or at least it is something that has not been mentioned publicly. So we will have to wait to know more about his work.

Via: denfaminicogamer

Editor’s note: Sakurai has already put a lot of effort into the Nintendo franchise, so this break is most deserved, because it was not only releasing the base game, but also adding DLC ​​characters and making updates to balance the game. Honestly, it wouldn’t be surprising if he soon retired from the business.