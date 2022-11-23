Kid Icarus: Uprising in one of the most beloved games on the Nintendo 3DS. However, being limited to this portable console, not many have had the opportunity to enjoy this title. Thus, Masahiro Sakurai, director of this installment, would love to see a port for the Switch.

Through the latest video on his YouTube channel, Sakurai talked about implementing difficulty in his games. It was so when she mentioned his work in Kid Icarus: Uprising, mentioned that “someone” should make a port for home consoles. This is what he pointed out:

“It sure would be nice to play Kid Icarus: Uprising on a home console. I wonder if anyone out there will ever carry it.”

With someone”, Sakurai refers to Nintendo or Bandai Namco. However, in the past, the developer has pointed out that making a remake or sequel would be too difficult. Fortunately, his recent statements sound more optimistic, so the possibility of this happening in the future is not ruled out.

On related topics, Sakurai talks about the chances of seeing a remake. In the same way, here you can see our original gameplay Kid Icarus.

Editor’s Note:

Although a port of Kid Icarus: Uprising is something that sounds incredible, it would be better to see an entirely new installment for the Switch. However, considering the history of the series, it’s likely to be a couple of years before we see Pit once beyond Super Smash Bros.

Via: Masahiro Sakurai