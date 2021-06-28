Nowadays, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate has one of the strongest communities for a fighting game. Despite being a title that debuted in 2018, its online player base continues to remain quite healthy, although initially, its creator thought that this would not be the case.

Talking with Famitsu, Masahiro Sakurai He said the only reason he added the online to Smash it was “because the times required it”, but the reality is that he never had faith in this vision. Sakurai states that Smash It is a franchise that stands out for its accessibility, not for its competitiveness.

Compared to other games of the genre, Sakurai go to Smash as an experience that can be enjoyed by anyone, regardless of gender or age. In fact, Sakurai put aside criticism of the online mode recently after seeing that it was a highly requested game mode by the community.

Via: Nintendo Everything