The legendary developer masahiro sakurai continues to post videos on his YouTube channel, “Masahiro Sakurai on Creating Games“, in which he shares valuable tips and anecdotes about game development. In his latest video, he talks about how his development team for the title was formed. Wii from 2008, Super Smash Bros. Brawlthe sequel to the incredibly popular installment of Game Cube, Super Smash Bros. Melee.

The story is familiar to fans of Nintendoin which sakurai found out about the intention of Nintendo to launch a game Smash for the Wii at a press conference in E3. Nintendo had decided to announce the game before development began to align with their plans for the online functionality of the Wii.

As a result, sakurai I wasn’t sure if Nintendo I would want him to participate until he met with the president satoru iwata after the presentation of E3. Once Iwata requested the participation of sakuraithe latter had to consider its current commitments at the time and could not immediately accept the request for Iwata.

At the end of the video, sakurai states that a new game of Super Smash Bros. begin to develop in the future, but currently you are not sure which direction you will decide to take Nintendo with the series. He emphasizes that he cannot imagine new titles without his own participation:

“The question now is what will happen next time. I mean what would come after Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. One option would be to separate the series from its original creator, but for now, at least, I can’t imagine a title of Smash Bros. without me. You might think it’s a natural position for someone in my role, but I mean that objectively. I feel the same as the president Iwata when we team up Smash Bros. Brawl. Today, we don’t have someone who can simply take the reins. Super Smash Bros. is a massive and important title for Nintendo, so it’s fair to assume there will be another at some point, but it’s going to take work to figure out exactly how to make that happen. For my part, I would like to continue working with Nintendo to the extent that I can.”

There is a brief clarification in the video indicating that the opinion of sakurai on the matter is valid at the time of publication, so it is always possible that you may change your mind in the future. For now, however, it seems that sakurai He’s at least willing to return to the franchise if Nintendo decides to make a new one.

Via: Nintendo Life

Editor’s note: I’m going to stretch this a lot but, it’s almost like saying there can’t be a game of Mario without Miyamoto and I definitely think that in both cases it is possible and it is also a situation for which Nintendo should prepare.