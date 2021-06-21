Video Game Studio attracted many creative minds, including the creator of Super Smash Bros.

Less than a month after its launch, Video Game Studio has generated a lot of attention, with people around the world sharing the games they design in this exclusive tool for Nintendo Switch. Masahiro Sakurai, the creator of Kirby and founder of the study Sora, he also decided to test himself, and shared his creation on their social networks.

Sakurai didn’t share her game code, so you won’t be able to test it.The game that Sakurai made in Video Game Studio is a shooter, with only two actions available to the player: speed up and shoot. Both commands are executed with the same button, but Sakurai also shared a couple of tricks that we can perform in his title. One of them is, for example, the possibility of making a tighter turn, if we take advantage of the momentum that acceleration gives us.

Sakurai added other little details, which we can see in the video she shared. For example, the boss the player is fighting throws giant purple discs when he is about to be defeated. Did you also notice that the music speeds up when are you about to win?

Videogame Studio is a tool that allows you to create your own video games. Similar to Dreams, players can let their imaginations run wild in this title, with the option to share your creations through codes, so the rest of the world can keep an eye on them. Sakurai decided Do not share his game, so he can only enjoy it himself for now.

