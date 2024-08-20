During an interview given to us on the occasion of the recent event in Tokyo dedicated to the Silent Hill 2 remake the great Masahiro Itō one of the authors of the original who also collaborated on the new version, had the opportunity to tell how initially he didn’t want to know anything about the game . For what reason?

A thoughtful decision

“I have to be honest,” he began. “When Okamoto san contacted me via Twitter in 2019 to ask me to participate in the project, I thought about turning it down.“. Why, considering that we are talking about the game that gave him fame and definitively launched his career? Also, why did he accept?

“Even though I had this belief, I thought that there was a real possibility that Konami would proceed with this remake even without me. So I thought that, rather than leave the project in the hands of someone else, it was up to me to participate and try to preserve the soul of Silent Hill 2 as best as possible“.

In short, he didn’t want the game to be distorted by some other artist: “I think my presence and my suggestions have contributed to giving a certain identity to this chapterand to transform it into the experience that you all were able to experience today.”

For those who don’t know him, Masahiro Ito, of whom you can read our full interview, is a Japanese artist who debuted in the world of video games with the Silent Hill series, signing several chapters. Among his works, Shadows of the Damned, NightCry and Metal Gear Survive also stand out. Naturally, his name is linked above all to the Konami horror series, to which he gave an essential and widely recognized contribution, creating some of the most iconic characters.