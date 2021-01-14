Riccardo de la Cuesta, leader of Anima Inside (Ecu), has brought together several musicians from Latin American rock bands to launch a new song called “Prophets Word”, in which the Peruvian participates Coqui Tramontana, from the band MASACRE

In addition to Coqui Tramontana, this project includes Fernando Scarcella (Drums- Rata Blanca, ARG), Marcelo Barbosa (Guitar – Angra, BR), Toño Ruiz (Guitar – Qbo / Coda, MX), Fabio Laguna (Keyboards- Hangar / Angra , BR) and Cuban-American legend Rudy Sarzo (Bajo-Quiet Riot / Ozzy / Whitesnake / Dio).

Anima Inside is a group made up of Latin American rock stars who have stood out in the world playing alongside Ozzy, Deep Purple, Kiss, Aerosmith, Whitesnake, Quiet Riot, Dio, Angra, and more. Here connects one of the most important musicians in Peru, Coqui Tramontana.

Crazy Dizzi and Hermanos Brothers are two of the projects that have positioned Coqui Tramontana as a versatile and passionate musician. However, it is the legendary Peruvian heavy metal band MASACRE that takes it to another level for being one of the most important groups in the history of Peruvian rock. His fierce style and inexhaustible desire to create music have led him to connect perfectly with this important project, considered the new Latin American rock super group.

The mega band has continued active during the past 2020 despite the damage caused by Covid -19, which is why they now present “Prophets Word”, a single that will be released on January 22.

