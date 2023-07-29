The sector on the more moderate role of Junts stands up and warns in advance that Pedro Sánchez will not have it easy at all to obtain support for his investiture, either via abstention or with a vote in favor of his seven deputies. Former Catalan president Artur Mas, always visible face of the old Convergència despite the fact that he was the one who launched the ‘procés’ from the Generalitat, confirmed yesterday that “independence has the upper hand.”

Mas agrees with Esquerra on the need to establish a common bloc to negotiate a future government, which includes the PNV, EH Bildu and the BNG. But in any case, he adds, Junts is the one in the least hurry to sit down and negotiate. The former president of the Generalitat did acknowledge in an interview in which El Món that the independence movement has suffered a severe blow in the general elections, after obtaining 27% of the votes before a PSC consolidated as the main political force in Catalonia.

Xavier Trias, a leader like the former head of the Government of the now extinct CiU and identified with the most temperate sovereignism, also closed the door to a free investiture. It hurts Trias not yet to have been able to govern the Barcelona City Council despite being the candidate with the most votes. The decisive votes of the PP ended up granting the Mayor of Barcelona to the socialist Juame Collboni.

“It’s ridiculous”



Despite his frustration, the Junts leader appealed to his party to support the PSC for the presidency of the Barcelona Provincial Council, but he does not seem willing to do so so that Pedro Sánchez remains in Moncloa. “Now how things change, it’s ridiculous,” he said yesterday before reproaching the socialists for “asking for help.” “The problem is that you will need us later, and when you need us, what will you do? It is the problem”, summed up the former mayor of Barcelona in reference to the PSOE. What is ruled out, in the words of Trías himself, is that Junts demands the Barcelona City Council in exchange for an eventual agreement in Madrid. “We don’t have to mix things up at all,” he settled.