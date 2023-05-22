The head of the list of Más Región-Verdes Equo to the regional Assembly, Helena Vidal, described this Monday as “clearly insufficient” the Community budgets for health and insisted that “the first thing to do is increase the amount of money that we allocate to Primary Care».

In a statement, Vidal indicated that for the “adequate” operation of health centers, “an investment of 38 million euros is necessary to hire nursing staff, family doctors, administrative assistants and social workers.”

To this, he added the reinforcement of the Primary Care support units with physiotherapists, midwives, nursing assistants and dentists, and adding psychologists “to all health centers”.

For her part, Adolfina Hervás, number two to the Murcia City Council for the coalition, stressed that the health system “has to leave behind everything that is not a face-to-face appointment.” “Our elders are not there to be seen on the phone, much less on the Internet,” she commented on it.

“It is the responsibility of the health workers to leave the consultations to care for people who cannot go to the center for specific reasons and to work on health education in schools, as well as to give voice to the participation of the population in all issues related to their health,” added Hervás.