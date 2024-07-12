Más Madrid has filed an appeal for protection before the Constitutional Court (TC) against the PP of Isabel Díaz Ayuso’s veto to the regional Assembly to investigate, and debate, the different aspects of the case that affects the partner of the president, Alberto González Amador, investigated for the alleged commission of two crimes of tax fraud and one of falsification of a commercial document. According to documentation to which EL PAÍS had access, the party considers the rights of its deputies to have been violated because the appearance of the leader’s chief of staff, Miguel Ángel Rodríguez (MAR), was prevented, and the Chamber was prevented from voting on whether to urge the Executive to dismiss him for reacting to the controversy by promoting a hoax against two informants of this newspaper and two others of eliario.es; as well as putting pressure on a professional from this digital company (“we are going to crush you”). The left-wing party also takes to the Constitutional Court the veto of a commission of inquiry into emergency contracting in the pandemic, since Parliament will vote on whether to urge the government to audit the relationship between the Community and the Quirón group, which is at the same time the recipient of billions from the Administration (with Quirónsalud) and the main client of the company of the president’s boyfriend (with Quironprevención).

There is a heated debate. It is March, and the opposition representatives on the Parliamentary Board are arguing with the PP about the appearance of Rodríguez and Quirón officials, as well as about the vote on a series of non-binding proposals that the conservatives consider covert rebukes of the chief of staff (a type of vote that does not exist in the Assembly regulations) or inappropriate due to their content (auditing health contracts with private entities, reversing public-private collaboration, the Government taking part in judicialized corruption cases related to health…). As Díaz Ayuso’s party has an absolute majority, none of these initiatives are going ahead. Nor had the request for a commission of inquiry into emergency contracts in the Covid-19 crisis been approved at a previous meeting that same month. And the opposition explodes.

“Table [órgano que rige el día a día del Parlamento] “It has been infamous,” describes Manuela Bergerot, the spokesperson for Más Madrid, in a press conference. “I want to denounce that the PP has prevented the Assembly from discussing two essential issues for public life in Madrid,” she continues. “First, they have blocked our initiative to request the dismissal of Ayuso’s chief of staff for threatening journalists,” she lists. “They steal the parliamentary debate, protect Ayuso’s thug, and in addition, they prevent PP deputies from having to speak out,” she says. “They have also prevented the audit that we requested on the economic activities of the Community of Madrid with groups such as Quirón from reaching the debate. And they have vetoed all the appearances that we requested from directors of the Quirón group,” she laments. And she explodes: “The PP systematically blocks any attempt to supervise the Assembly, they privatize democracy.”

The PSOE, and even Vox, also protest, among other things because the PP excuses the attendance of MAR, the acronym by which Rodríguez is known, with the excuse that he is not a senior official, nor does he have management functions, but rather advisory functions… despite the fact that appears as a senior official on the transparency portalwhich officially reflects the government’s organizational chart; he fulfills on his own initiative in his public profile on that website the obligations of a senior official (publishing his assets, income, expenses, etc.); and has the rank of general director.

Almost four months later, Más Madrid has now registered its appeal before the Constitutional Court, and the PSOE is preparing a series of similar initiatives, according to this newspaper.

“In the current legislature (…) there is a systematic rejection of initiatives under a political opportunity test, exceeding the powers entrusted to the Board of the Assembly of Madrid and which meet all the established regulatory requirements,” Más Madrid states in its document, in which it accuses the PP of using partisan criteria to allow or reject proposals. “With this, the doctrine of the Constitutional Court is being breached in a general and repeated manner,” stresses Bergerot’s party, which criticises the lack of motivation for these decisions. “[La Mesa] “It has carried out a material control that has exceeded the function that corresponds to the governing body in accordance with the applicable regulations, illegitimately restricting the rights that form the core of the parliamentary function of the appellants,” the text argues.

Legal pulse

The step taken by Más Madrid confirms the Constitutional Court as the scene of a constant battle between the opposition and the PP. For example, Madrid has appealed the state amnesty law there. Added to this are the two appeals announced at the end of June by the central government, against the reform of the regional trans and anti-LGTBIphobia laws. In addition, the court will have to rule on nine appeals pending resolution or admission that have been filed in recent years by the opposition against regulations or decisions of Ayuso and the regional Assembly, including the one now sponsored by Más Madrid.

In addition to the appeal already admitted for processing by the Ombudsman against a specific aspect of the trans law, there are those of the PSOE against the omnibus law (which has allowed Ayuso to control Telemadrid, the Chamber of Accounts and the Transparency Council), the reform of the norm that regulates regional television and radio, and the approval of the land law, which occurred, in their opinion, when there were not enough deputies.

For its part, Más Madrid is sponsoring two other appeals against the inadmissibility of questions and the lack of quorum in the vote on the land law, in addition to the one it has just registered. And Podemos has registered two, one against the Uber law and another for protection against the land law.

