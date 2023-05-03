And after the protocol, the electoral promises. Más Madrid announced this Wednesday an ambitious mobility plan for the capital of Spain. Rita Maestre believes that it is possible to reduce traffic in Madrid by 30%, park on any street in the capital in just ten minutes and build 150 kilometers of bike lanes around the city in 365 days. “All the parties present ourselves with the aim of improving the city”, she said, “but some of us have already arrived with the job done”. Maestre has made this proposal in the auditorium of the College of Engineers of Madrid together with the engineer Álvaro Fernández Heredia, who accompanies him as number six on his list as of May 28. Heredia will be the mayor of Transport if Más Madrid wins the cane of the Cibeles palace.

“A City Council should not assume the role of observer. There is a lot of inequality to be undone in Madrid”, Maestre said. “What has been the last urban intervention? It would be Plaza España (which began with Manuela Carmena). The last great intervention work is the M30. We have to recover that ambitious spirit”. Maestre will begin his mobility plan with the removal of the Vallecas Bridge, where more than 170,000 vehicles circulate daily.

The main proposal to reduce car use in the capital is to promote the use of public transport with the construction of 200 kilometers of tracks for a new service, the High Speed ​​Bus, which will cover all the districts at a speed of 25 kilometers per hour. “Like the Metro”, Maestre has said. To this would be added the reform of the Paseo de Santa María de la Cabeza, the intervention in the A5, with the burying, the drastic change of Bravo Murillo street and, above all, Madrid Nuevo Sur, a project for the districts to the south of the capital. “I am not going to promise that all this will be in four years, but that the works will begin. Beginning the works is the only way to guarantee that they are finished”, said Maestre.

The city of 15 minutes

Maestre and Heredia also believe that it is possible to launch in Madrid the concept of the “15 minute city” or, as it is known in Paris, Ville Du Quart D’Heure. This was the main promise that the mayoress of Paris made in her previous electoral campaign. It is a deepening of her proposals to reduce car traffic and return the city to pedestrians. According to his adviser, Carlos Moreno, a Sorbonne professor of Colombian origin, six things make an urbanite happy: decent housing, a job in the right conditions, the ability to obtain basic goods, well-being, education and leisure. “To improve the quality of life it is necessary to reduce the perimeter of access to these six functions”, he told the Liberation newspaper.

A report published on May 4, 2020 in this newspaper was titled precisely like this: ‘Is Madrid possible with everything at hand in 15 minutes?’. The piece recounted the reality that Madrid was experiencing during the beginning of the last phase of the de-escalation, the one that kept us locked up for months and from which we got out step by step. Many people from Madrid discovered that it is almost possible to walk along most of the sidewalks of the capital with the two meters of separation between people that was recommended by the coronavirus. 65% of the sidewalks in Madrid are less than 3.5 meters wide. Madrid, in fact, is far from meeting the 15-minute goal. Each person from Madrid spends an average of almost one hour and ten minutes a day traveling around the city, according to a 2020 Madrid Community mobility survey.

What affects the most is what happens closer. To not miss anything, subscribe. See also Maktoum bin Mohammed: A just, impartial and independent judiciary means a stable society subscribe

Subscribe here to our newsletter about Madrid