More Madrid has stepped on the accelerator of the 2023 electoral campaign. It has anticipated the rest of the parties with the main names that will go on their ballot next year to the City Council of the capital. If Rita Maestre took the step to be a candidate for Mayor in the Más Madrid primaries this Tuesday, three days later, she has already configured the first four names on her list to try to return to the City Council after four years of PP Government and citizens. On the afternoon of this Thursday, the formation announced that the councilor Félix López Rey will be its number two and on the morning of this Friday, two more: the deputy of the Madrid Assembly, Eduardo Rubiño, who will be number four, and the social activist who was the spokesperson for Patio Maravillas, Lucía Lois, aged three.

The deputy of Más Madrid, Eduardo Rubiño, intervenes in the Madrid Assembly.

“I have always lived in Madrid and I have spent the last eight years working neighborhood by neighborhood, in the Government and in the opposition,” Maestre said on his Twitter profile, to announce that he was taking a step forward to run for the party primaries and thus lead the formation. “I want to be the mayoress of Madrid. I am going to leave my skin and with your strength I am sure that we are going to return to Cibeles, ”she wrote. Voices with a lot of weight in the game emphasize that it will have no rival. The party’s primary calendar began this Tuesday, it will conclude on December 19 with the proclamation of the candidacies and on the 20th with the official act of Maestre as a candidate if the absence of opponents is consolidated.

Two days later, the first four positions are already known, which are usually the personal bet of the candidate. Number two, López-Rey, is a true political institution in the capital and a figure that draws thousands of votes in the Orcasitas neighborhood. He began his activism in the seventies, when shacks predominated in this neighborhood and there were hardly any asphalt streets. He promoted one of the first neighborhood associations. “It’s a luxury to have him by my side,” Maestre said. “He is an indisputable reference to the left.”

However, the most striking signing is Eduardo Rubiño, who will leave the Madrid Assembly to join the Madrid City Council as a councillor. Rubiño is one of the most media voices in the party, especially for his defense of the LGTBI collective. “I want him to be a key piece in my team to return to the mayoralty of Madrid. Together it’s easier.” Rubiño has announced his incorporation to the City Council list on his Twitter profile. “I am leaving with the future mayoress of Madrid, I am very happy with the decision,” he said during an interview in The sixth: “Remove Almeida from the mayor’s office and put an end to the management disaster of recent years.”

Finally, third place on the list goes to Lucía Lois, who was a spokesperson for Pato Maravillas and a well-known social activist in the capital. She is involved, above all, in the School Revolt movement, which demands safe and car-free spaces around the city’s schools. The full list will be released next week.

Master, A 34-year-old from Madrid, she arrived at the Cibeles Palace in 2014, without any experience in management and with the help of her great mentor, the former mayor Manuela Carmena. “She taught me that if a lady wants to tell you something for 10 minutes, you have to listen for 10 minutes,” she said in an interview with this newspaper on April 13. A few months earlier, she also confessed to EL PAÍS: “If I don’t come out as mayor in 2023, I don’t know if I’ll stay because I haven’t considered it. I have been here for a few years and, within a certain time, when this political cycle ends, I will change my profession.

“And what do you have in mind?”

“I can’t reveal it.

He inherits a party and some councilors who won the previous elections in the capital with 503,990 votes: more than one in three people from Madrid opted for the then candidate Manuela Carmena. Carmena achieved 19 councilors, 11 more than the PSOE and four more than Almeida’s PP. The title of the largest municipal group was lost in 2021, when four councilors who were part of the candidacy left for the Mixed Group due to disagreements with the spokesperson. This team has been key in the last stretch of the mayor’s term, José Luis Martínez Almeida (PP), since they have allowed him with their votes to carry out the 2021 budgets or the mobility ordinance.

Now, with Maestre, Más Madrid believes that the best option is to appear alone. Nothing of pacts to the left and appear in a coalition of lefts. One of the keys to the formation is the structure of the party in the capital, where it has settled in the 21 districts with a large social mass behind it. The battle for control of the Madrid Mayor’s Office is already underway. There are only six months left for the elections.

