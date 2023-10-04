The different commissions that debate in the national congress of the government Movement towards Socialism (MAS) This Wednesday they ratified the presidential candidacy of former president Evo Morales (2006-20019) for the 2025 elections in Bolivia.

On the second day of the MAS meeting, which is rejected by the president of Bolivia, Luis Arceand the main social, indigenous and union organizations considering that it does not properly represent themthe Political, Economic, Organic and Supervision commissions presented their resolutions.

(Also read: Alert on US cell phones: why will it ring this Wednesday, October 4?).

“Resolves to declare our brother commander Evo Morales Ayma as the sole candidate of the MAS-IPSPcandidate for the Bicentennial 2025-2030,” stated the Politics commission in its resolution, a determination that was replicated by the other committees.

The president of Bolivia, Luis Arce (I) and former president Evo Morales (D). Photo: Fernando Cartagena. AFP See also The Anglo-Saxon alliance Aukus will collaborate on hypersonic missiles

In addition, They ratified Evo Morales as the main leader of the Movement towards Socialism – Political Instrument for the Sovereignty of the People (MAS-IPSP).

The Political Commission also determined that no alliance can be made with other political parties ahead of the 2025 elections.

During the reading of the determinations of each of the commissions, the attendees chanted “Evo, Evo” and “always loyal, never traitors.”

Regarding the complaints against several officials and militants of the MAS for transfuge and betrayal, These were sent to the Disciplinary and Ethics Court to determine the sanctions that will be applied, such as expulsion from the match.

(Keep reading: Cecilia Priego, renowned actress of ‘La Reina del Sur’, dies at 36).

The congress, which takes place in the town of Lauca Ñ, in the Tropics of Cochabamba, Morales’s political and union bastion, opened another front of division in the ruling party among “evistas”loyal to the former president, and “arcistas”, close to Arce.

This Monday at the opening of the event, Morales defended during his speech that the MAS is a “movement” that was born from “discriminated” social sectors destined “for extermination.”like the indigenous people.

Photo: Juan Mabromata. AFP

He questioned how many elections traditional leftist parties “without indigenous people” have won in Bolivia and considered that the “attacks” on the official congress were not due to “fear of Evo Morales” but rather due to “fear of the indigenous movement.”

“Unfortunately some internal and external groups do not accept that the indigenous movement leads this revolutionthat is our crime,” he added.

While in a meeting in La Paz, which took place at the same time that the MAS congress was inaugurated, Arce said it was “an attack on social organizations that are actually being stripped of their own political instrument.”there is disrespect for social organizations, that foundational character is not taken into account.”

(We recommend: The Colombian who sent heartbreaking audio before dying in a nightclub fire).

Arce and Morales are estranged amid internal tensions in the ruling party that began at the end of 2021 in response to the former president’s requests to change some ministers that the president has ignored.

EFE