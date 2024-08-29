Delicately perched on the hill of Cannes, two minutes walk from the old town In Mougins, with its harmonious play of warm colours in keeping with the Provençal landscape that surrounds it, lies Mas Candille, a historic farmhouse that was once a flagship hotel for a loyal clientele for over 20 years and which, after a brief slumber, like a sleeping beauty, has awakened under the master hand of the Franco-Mexican architect and designer Hugo Toro (Lorraine, France, 34 years old).

The rebirth is due to the efforts of Jean-Philippe Cartier (owner of the H8 Collection group), who (together with the Courtin-Clarins family) acquired the complex in 2021 and decided to renovate it from top to bottom decoratively and aesthetically, in addition to revegetating exteriors, resizing spaces, changing the configuration of the main pool (the circulation between palm trees – a Californian touch – to access it is especially vibrant) and betting on a second one to accommodate special clients and families, a pool to which a neutral curve has been added that suggests the eye pay more attention to the richness of the landscape.

Architect and designer Hugo Toro at the restaurant La Table des Pins. Matthieu Salvaing

To carry out this idea, Cartier had the good taste to trust Toro, who has transformed and created an inimitable space with views of the mountains of the perfume capital of Grasse, turning it into a location with its own luminosity where interiors and exteriors blend naturally.

It is worth looking at Toro’s CV. At 34, he has designed the interiors of The Midland Grand Dining Room in London, the Gigi restaurant in Saint Tropez and Villa Albertine in New York. He also designed the first Orient Express hotel, La Minerva, located in the former 17th-century Fonseca palace in Rome, and one of his greatest works to date: the restaurant at London’s St. Pancras station, located in a neo-Gothic building, in which he created a beautiful setting in the form of a Victorian winter garden, giving it a powerful contemporary interpretation.

An architect and interior designer with a vocation for storytelling, Toro sees each project as a theatrical stage where he can tell the story of a journey. When he set foot in Mas Candille to take on the concept of his first hotel, he was struck by memories of summers with his French grandmother 20 minutes away (in a house with yellow curtains, hence the many shades of yellow in the curtains and carpeted floors with floral motifs that bring the landscape inside) and, on the other, memories of his year in Los Angeles. That is the journey that can be read in Mas Candille. A bridge between Provence and California that he has shaped using the design codes of the sixties, postcards of Palm Springs or Beverly Hills enhanced by the light and vegetation of the Côte d’Azur. “As I descended into this fortress protected by olive trees, the first thing that touched me was the evocation of Los Angeles and I thought about how an American would react upon returning to Provence.” In his desire to recreate stories, create intimacies and reconcile the past and the contemporary, clarity and its gradations play a decisive role: “Light is very important in my work, how it can function from morning to night and in different spaces: rooms, pool, spa… How we follow the progression of the sun during the day and depending on the seasons. Mas Candille has to work in winter and summer and from morning to night. What attracted me most about this hotel is that it is not a hotel, it is a house converted into a hotel. Because there are many hectares and different buildings, you can work with familiar atmospheres, indirect lighting, low lighting.”

The establishment’s games room, which is located on the ground floor of the original farmhouse. Caterina Barjau

Spending a few hours with the vegetation, the pools, the rooms at Mas Candille is enough to understand that Toro has conceived a global and transversal space, that his creative approach is based on the way in which places are experienced, that he likes to incorporate the habits, limitations and preferences of clients into his designs, that he seeks out the lines of force, the outstanding features, the life that takes place there. The aim is to create interiors and exteriors that stand on their own. Hugo Toro has custom-designed 85% of the furniture, fabrics and upholstery (chairs, parasols, sofas, rugs, curtains, headboards) and all the lamps, except for a few, vintage-style ones from bric-a-brac. There is a welcoming spirit and a predilection for warm atmospheres in her designs and colours: “It comes from my mother, who is Mexican. She loved to receive people and always said that you couldn’t receive anyone without the right lighting and floral arrangements. Ours was a bad version of Frida Kahlo’s and Luis Barragán’s houses. Mexico is very present in my work. I have taken on the study of colour in a subliminal way. With my mother I had fun repainting and redecorating rooms, creating worlds of colours, textures, movements and stories. Colour is above all. Colour is not a pigment, it is in the light and I seek to create the light of a candle.”

Toro’s parents met at a Club Med in Mexico where he worked as a doctor and she as a cheerleader. His sister was born in Mexico and he was born in eastern France, where he spent his early years. It is precisely from this rich family history that he retains his fondness for travelling. Toro naturally learned to cultivate a curious eye. After high school, he entered the Penninghen School of Interior Architecture in Paris, from which he graduated first in his class before doing a second master’s degree in architecture between Vienna (where he was immersed in the genius and quality of detail of Otto Wagner and the materiality of Adolf Loos) and Los Angeles (where he focused on conceptual architecture and digital technology tools with teachers as diverse as Greg Lynn and Zaha Hadid).

Protected by the cypresses that gave it its name (candelou in Provençal, candle The main, historic Mas houses 19 rooms, the library, the Cigar Room, the Bar des Pins and the restaurant La Table des Pins (you don’t need to be a guest to come), both run by local chef Romain Antoine, who is committed to “purely Provençal cuisine with traditional recipes revisited and based on seasonal produce”. From this building, there are other buildings such as the Bastide, which, wedged between the two pools and the gardens, has another 21 rooms. Among them stands the olive tree in whose shade Napoleon and his troops slept when they returned from Elba one night in 1815.

There are six left suites open to the nature of the so-called Villa, a contemporary building whose lines seem to disappear into the landscape. To all this has been added The Glow House, the spa managed by Clarins, a destination in itself for which the surroundings have been rethought and the 25-metre swimming pool has been redesigned (indoor and outdoor, open all year round); a Kids Club, La Orangerie (for events, workshops and yoga classes), and, of course, another symbol of the South of France: a terrain to play pétanque. Nicolas Gachet, director, and Marie-Ange Bihouix, sales director, insist that “we aim for personalisation, for the client to live with the spirit, the stillness, the silence, the absence of noise and light pollution of Mas Candille”.

It is in the common interiors such as the restaurants and the library where Toro’s passion for the art deco and the undeniable influence of Jean Dunand, master of the art of lacquer (he even taught Eileen Gray) who refined the furniture deco to perfection, as reflected in his Salon des Laques that can be seen in the Golden Gate Palace in Paris, that great work by Albert Laprade in collaboration with Jean Prouvé. Dunand on the one hand, the irreverence of Pharrell Williams on the other, and Mexican figures such as Barragán or the paintings of Ángel Zárraga have shaped the eclectic creativity of a designer who is not afraid of daring: “I work with contrast in all facets of my life, the opposition of materials, of light and shadow, of colors. I like to bet and I prefer to take risks rather than get bored. I start from a guiding thread that allows me to integrate into the context, because Rome, New York or Dubai are not the same. If each project is a journey, its dimension must be considered, that is, adapting to the architectural and human context, for example, in the measurements, which are not the same to sit in a happy hour than in a swimming pool or on a terrace.”

The Mas Candille design required that, from the outset, it be appreciated that this place had been here since the 19th century. “I don’t like the concept of a pop-up shop or restaurant, the beauty of a hotel is that it is everlasting. That’s why I took the green fireplace in the bar as a reference. It was already there, it was one of the symbols of yesteryear. All the motifs come from it. It was the root. The rooms required more American furniture and floral motifs to introduce the landscape into the interior. It is a destination hotel, not a transitional one.” And he is not wrong, because rather than being unique, the Mas Candille experience is the opposite.