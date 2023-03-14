Just a few days after the National Classic of the MX League between the Chivas Rayadas of Guadalajara and the eagles of americathe model of social networks, Marzhe Ponce de León, did not hesitate to show her love for the Sacred Flock again.

Wearing the Chivas shirt, always aware of the team of her loves, the creator of content in OnlyFans, heated up social networks with a tiny short that left little to the imagination.

“hello my chivabrothers” he wrote at the bottom of the photo that was taken from below, generating thousands of ‘likes’ in addition to an enormous amount of comments from his more than half a million followers.

daring

Marzhe Ponce de León is one of the most faithful followers of the Flock, often posing in very daring lingerie, showing off her exuberant body, while wearing some of her beloved Chivas clothing.

The influencer is also a constant in gyms, an activity that together with her good diet makes her have a Sculptural bodyin which he has a good number of tattoos on various parts of his skin.

The Classic between Chivas and América will be next Saturday, March 18 at the AKRON Stadium in Jalisco, so surely the beautiful woman will post another image both before the game and after knowing the result.