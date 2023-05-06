Marzhe Ponce de Leon was born on September 21 in Michoacán and is known to be the number one fan of Chivas del Guadalajara in Liga MX. His presence at matches is considered a lucky charm for the team and is much loved by the fans. Some players even follow her on social media.

In addition to being a soccer fan, Marzhe Ponce de Leon is a digital creator and influencer with a Instagram account where she shows her sensuality and statuesque figure full of tattoos with lingerie and glamor outfits. Thanks to his content, he has managed to gather a large number of followers, surpassing the 506 thousand 768 followers on Instagram.

Before becoming a public figure, she studied regenerative nutrition and leads a vegan lifestyle, combined with exercise routines in the gym to maintain her spectacular body. In one of his most recent posts, Marzhe Ponce de León showed off his curvaceous figure in the Chivas jersey.

Delights with her beauty Instagram marzhe

The influencer has ventured into the short video platform OnlyFanswhere she shares exclusive content for adults, which has generated some criticism, although she does not care and continues to show herself as a faithful follower of the Chivas del Guadalajara of the MX League. On this occasion, he shared a selfie in which he shows off his attributes to delight his followers.