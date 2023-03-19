maryori moran She was crowned the new Miss Mesoamerica 2023 after an arduous competition in which she demonstrated that she had all the skills and qualities to be the winner. It should be noted that this contest was held in El Salvador since March 12. Miss Paraguay, Lisel Recalde, previous winner of the pageant, was very excited when it came to presenting her title to our compatriot.

Peru manages to be crowned for the first time in Miss Mesoamerica 2023 and Maryori Morán made this dream possible. With an impressive typical gala dress, in addition to an impeccable presentation in the traditional dance, the model won the vote of the juries.

Jessica Newton and the official account of the Miss Peru They expressed all their excitement and joy for the great achievement achieved by Miss Mesoamerica 2023. In this sense, they dedicated tender words to congratulate her.

Hours before the final day, Maryori did not hesitate to speak on her networks and ensure that she would give her 100% at the grand gala. “The great day for which I have been preparing all this time has arrived. I dreamed of this moment, I was very determined and, above all, patient with God’s will, and today I will shine for you and compete with my heart, ”she wrote.

Maryori Morán and her impressive typical costume. Photo: Jessica Newton/Instagram

Who is Maryori Morán?

maryori moran She is a 22 year old girl. She lives in the district of Villa Maria del Triunfo. He studied Architecture at the Technological University of Peru. Likewise, sport was one of the great drivers for him to learn discipline and perseverance.

However, the runway world would have a great story written for her. It all started when her mother decided to enroll her in a contest in which she did not do so well, but later, thanks to her determination, she managed to be Miss Peru Lima Sur in 2021 and reached the top 10 of Miss Peru. 2021.