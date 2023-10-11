“We hope they appreciate all the work that has been done,” he says. Maryloly Lopez, the Cuban actress who has lived in our country for more than two decades. She is part of the cast of The Monroy Case, a film by Josué Méndez starring the talented Mexican Damián Alcázar.

The Monroy case introduces us to Ronnie Monroy (Alcázar), who has been an anonymous employee of the Argentine Embassy his entire life. On the verge of 65 years of age and retirement, he visits the women’s prison, where he finds a new purpose: helping the inmates regain their freedom and resume their lives. But not everything will be as it seems. On that path, he will meet Ángela, played by the Cuban.

“This film has a very special meaning for me because it is the first time I have made films and what better than alongside a representative figure of acting in Spanish such as Damián Alcázar. And if it was not enough, I had to do my first nude in the race. This film has been a gift in every way,” she says.

YOU CAN SEE: ‘Loki’ season 2 chapter 2: premiere, schedules and where to watch the series with Tom Hiddleston ONLINE

“I have been in television and theater for more than 30 years, but I have never had the opportunity to do movies. One day Jorge Sánchez called me, he told me: ‘I have a character that I think suits you a lot, with your temperament. Come to the casting.’ I am happy that they take me into account. I didn’t know that the great Damián Alcázar would be there. I remember that the casting was a monologue and well I put a little of myself into it. That day I returned to my house trembling.”

Scene. Like Ángela with Damián Alcázar (right) and José Méndez (left). Photo: diffusion

-And when they said yes, what did you face?

-Wow, with very nice things. First, knowing the work of Josué, who is talented, and sharing scenes with Damián, who is a very simple person. It has been a wonderful experienceI have felt very comfortable in every way.

YOU CAN SEE: ‘Forgive me’, cast: who is who in the Peruvian novel by Aldo Miyashiro and Érika Villalobos?

-And did you think about it a lot when they told you that it would include nudity?

-No, if one actress rejects a job because it includes nudity, because something is not right. Of course, I was very nervous because I had never done a nude in my career. I have been acting in Peru for 23 years, but I have never done one. It has been a challenge and I accepted it because Angela is a wonderful character. I was very scared by the nudity, but Damián supported me all the time in the scenes. In cinema it is a closed shot and it is repeated over and over again because Josue He doesn’t leave the scene until he achieves what he needs and for me having the director’s help was very important. I trusted what he wanted. It was weighing the nerves, having Damián as a partner and Josué as director. I am satisfied with what has been achieved on the screen.

-Without spoiling, how would you define Angela?

-She is a woman who has suffered a lot, with a lot of temperament. She was in prison. She is a good woman, but full of hatred and resentment. In the tape she will see why she acts like that. Angela delved into the depths of my feelings. I talked to a girl who went through the same thing and when she heard it she couldn’t stop crying. She and the film show the crisis that our Judiciary is experiencing.

#Maryloly #López #film #shows #crisis #Judiciary