“MARYLING University, finding the new you”: a manifesto and at the same time a declaration of intent contained in MARYLING’s SS24 which reflects the moments of transformation in life, enclosing the experiences that derive from venturing into the unknown, from curiosity and freedom to explore.

It is precisely the personal exploration of existence carried out by contemporary artists that becomes the key to understanding the inspiration of the brand, which leverages both pop icons such as Britney Spears and protagonists of the artistic milieu Michael Landy, Tracey Emin, Magdalena Abakanowicz – capable to reread their lives with a highly spectacular personal filter.

And with the help, of course, of sculpture and painting, photography and embroidery, but also destruction and still images of moments experienced and recreated. It is here that the path of the individual artist, his playful and nostalgic vision at the same time, the emotional side never disconnected from practice create an archetype of the university experience, in which there is room both for self-reinvention and for nostalgia for the past .

The ideal starting point is Break Down, the work-performance that brought Michael Landy to the fore, centered on the destruction of all his possessions in an ideal investigation into everyone’s real needs, which the key looks of the proposed MARYLING. The artist’s audacity has been channeled into the bold collage of prints that characterizes the collection, as well as suggesting that idea of ​​care and self-respect typical of the MARYLING woman, whose wardrobe reflects her identity.

There are unexpected color combinations between elephant grey, daffodil yellow and indigo, lit up by neon accents, to be framed by darker shades and classic black and white. Tie-inspired stripes are applied, like prints, on the hems while organic knit textures characterized by geek chic diamonds and chevrons use cashmere, mohair and wool as a base.

And yet the vintage touch of the collection continues in the printed silk, georgette and satin, with bright colors that pay homage to the past and the very novelty inherent in the new. The shapes are tailored and essential, often combined with multicolored silk while the clothes are layered and give life to eclectic combinations. Then the very concept of reuse is clear, which alludes to the extraordinary process of creating identity. A collection that subverts expectations by inviting a playful self-reinvention.

During the presentation portrait of Avshalom Gur Creative Director with Giulia Buzzi Zerman Marketing Manager MARYLING.

Service created by Nick Zonna

Subscribe to the newsletter

