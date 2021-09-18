The prehistorian Marylène Patou-Mathis (Paris, 66 years old) says that she has always been interested in knowing the origins of humans, something that she considers essential to avoid making the same mistakes and thus move forward. She is director of research at the National Center for Scientific Research in France and curator of prehistory at the National Museum of Natural History in Paris, and has written numerous books on this period. In addition, she is one of the most recognized experts on Neanderthals. When entering these societies, Patou-Mathis observed that this species was considered inferior to the Homo sapiens, but that was not the only discrimination that was made on the society of this stage. In his latest work, presented in Madrid last Thursday, Prehistoric man is also a woman (Lumen), this specialist denounces the stereotypes that relegate prehistoric women to a second place in society, granting status and hunting tasks only to men.

Question. Prehistory as a science appeared in the middle of the 19th century, a time when there were many prejudices about women and they were even considered inferior to men. How did these prejudices influence the investigations?

Answer. Prehistory appeared as a discipline in 19th century Western Europe, a society that was patriarchal. The first prehistorians, who were only men, thought that in that period the same thing happened as in their society, that is, that women were inferior to men.

P. There is no evidence that man had a higher status than woman in prehistory.

R. No, there is no evidence at all. We have always fallen into prejudice, into the preconceived idea that there were differences, but there is no scientific evidence to back it up.

P. In your latest book, you comment on the role of women in the majority religions. Do you think that the role that women had in these religions intervened in the perception of this gender in prehistory?

MORE INFORMATION

R. The prehistorians of the 19th century were heavily influenced by religion. It was difficult to go from creationism to evolutionism with the theory of Charles Darwin in 1859. In that century this science is developed and especially anthropology, which also participated in underestimating women. In these studies, the researchers wrote that women were inferior to men. Obviously, they were influenced by two things: religion and science. Even atheistic researchers also relied on medical discourse and social discourse, and since their society was patriarchal, they also made a similar claim.

P. Does this influence continue today?

R. In certain religions of the world we see that there are many difficulties … It costs a lot to transmit and accept the idea of ​​evolution in certain places. Even now, my American colleagues have problems. The influence of religion is something very powerful. Therefore, in some countries, yes.

P. Already in ancient times, the role and rights that women had have been changing, they have even lost public space in society. Did something similar happen in prehistory, a very long period in time?

R. Yes I think so. Not in all places, but there were some Neolithic societies where it is already shown that there was a change in the place that women occupied. In the West, and in Europe in particular, the vision of the Greeks and Romans is reached through that change. However, in other societies this did not happen. For the Celts they were and had a very important role and participated in all activities. It is not a similar role, at all, to that of Greek or Roman society.

“The prehistorians of the 19th century were very influenced by religion”

P. Does it depend, then, on societies?

R. Effectively. That is the important thing. You have to realize that. Even within the Paleolithic and Neolithic, two long periods, there were different societies, different cultures. You cannot make the mistake of thinking that the same thing happened everywhere.

P. Contrary to the idea that art was more closely linked to man, in the Paleolithic era, the large number of paintings in which the woman was the protagonist and even the artist is striking. Was it a reflection of this society?

R. In these representations animals appear a lot and humans little. But within these human representations the woman is represented above all: the silhouettes, the vulvas and even through the statuettes. The statuettes were long thought to be male-made, but there is no evidence to prove it. It was made by men, women, or both. Art reflects the cosmogony and symbolism of prehistoric societies and when it is seen that female representations are important, even very important, it means that, in that life, women were also considered important.

P. What did the economic and social changes of the Neolithic era mean in the relationship between men and women?

R. There are different hypotheses. The most interesting for me is that in Neolithic society goods appear, surplus production. Before, when they were gatherers, hunters and nomads, nothing accumulated and there were no goods to keep. The hypothesis proposed is that women were closely linked to agriculture, in addition to taking care of children. The protection of property was the task of men. They adapted that role that was more linked to strength and gave prestige. That prestige made the owners of these assets become. It is then that the question of descent arises: they always knew whose son was, but the father did not know because there were large clans. When some assets begin to exist that must be kept and that the man wants to transmit only to his heirs is when they begin to take possession of the woman’s body to make sure that the child belongs to one. For this reason, they remain confined in the activities of the house and they begin to be subordinated.

“For a long time it was thought that the statuettes were male, but there is no evidence to prove it. It was made by men, women or both “

P. How do the new techniques for identifying prehistoric bodies, such as the analysis of proteins in skeletons, influence in improving the visibility of women?

R. It is very important because it shows that really those activities that were said to be masculine or feminine have not existed, that these differences have not always existed, that there have been periods in which women hunted and fought.

P. In 2020, the discovery of a young woman who lived 8,000 years ago surrounded by hunting weapons was known, which was a clash with the idea that only prehistoric men hunted large animals.

R. That study is interesting because it is not only a woman. Apart from that skeleton, others were found where it was seen that there were other cases of women buried with hunting weapons. It is therefore possible that, in certain prehistoric societies, they hunted. Perhaps in others they did not hunt, but there are others in which they did.

P. Do you think that this discovery has meant something to change the invisibility of women?

R. Yes, but it is too recent to know. Making people change their minds is very difficult and this just happened, as they say.

P. Why, despite the fact that there are recent studies on women as hunters in prehistory, are they still associated with a more secondary role?

R. Because I think that even now, unfortunately, it is very difficult to change people’s minds. Stereotypes and archetypes still exist, they are there. There is always a vision that it is man who has invented things and made civilization advance, but there is no evidence to prove it.

“It is therefore possible that, in certain prehistoric societies, they hunted”

P. Do you think that the stereotype of man as hunter and woman as gatherer can be changed?

R. You have to change it because you have to diversify. We cannot think that in prehistory all societies were the same. Throughout history this is not the case and probably also in prehistory there would be societies where there was more balance between one and the other, other places where men hunted more or others where women were the ones who did the most. We must avoid thinking that all our societies are the same and that everything was like our current society.

P. Why is hunting more important than gathering?

R. There is no reason. In many historical societies the economy is based on harvesting. Hunting was something complementary. Weapons are spoken of as something very masculine, as something very virile, and it always seems that it is more important, but it is not an economic reality.

P. Are there many stereotypes in science?

R. Of course, because science is permeated by society and also reflects it. The researcher has his own history and the history of the society in which he lives. We are not alone an island, we all have our influence and this can also make us reflect. I think that, going back to the topic of women, if at any given moment I begin to ask myself questions such as “why do we never talk about women, why do they always put men in books and movies” it is because around me society does.

You can follow MATTER on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, or sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.