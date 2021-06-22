There is no doubt that Meryl Streep is synonymous with greatness on the big screen. Her impeccable career has made her the most applauded actress at the Oscars, thanks to her 21 nominations and her three won statuettes.

In addition, has 31 Golden Globe nominations, which he has won eight times; two BAFTA awards, two SAG, and many more.

The living legend of cinema turns 72 this June 22, so we bring you five feature films to remember his iconic career.

Mamma Mia! (Phyllida Lloyd, 2008)

Set on a colorful Greek island, the future girlfriend in her twenties, Sophie Sheridan, discovers in the diary of her mother, Donna Sheridan (Streep), that the strangers Sam Carmichael, Harry Bright or Bill Anderson could be her father.

Faced with this, Sophie dreams of her father accompanying her to the altar at her wedding with Sky and inviting – posing as her mother – these three men, believing that she will immediately recognize her father.

The devil wears fashion (David Frankel, 2006)

Streep playing Miranda Priestly is perhaps one of her most iconic roles. Priestley is a demanding fashion editor and a terror to everyone around her, as evidenced in the film’s opening scenes.

Her first helper tries hard to please her and tries to emulate her. In this equation, Andrea enters, a young woman who knows nothing about the fashion industry, has never read the magazine and does not know who Miranda is. Although she sees this only as a stepping stone to another journalist position, Miranda hires her as a second assistant.

Out of Africa (Sydney Pollack, 1985)

The aristocratic Karen Blixen, who originally wanted to be a rancher, travels to Africa to meet her husband, who spends his money on a coffee plantation. After discovering that he is unfaithful, Karen develops feelings for a hunter named Denys, but realizes that he prefers a somewhat conformist lifestyle compared to the upper class to which she is used.

The two move on until a series of events forces Blixen to choose between his love and personal growth.

Sophie’s Decision (Alan J. Pakula, 1982)

Stingo, a young American writer recently arrived in New York, befriends Sophie (Streep), a Nazi concentration camp survivor, who lives alongside Nathan, a brilliant but unstable American Jew obsessed with the Holocaust. Flashbacks reveal her heartbreaking history, from pre-war prosperity to Auschwitz.

However, the relationship between the lovers deteriorates as Stingo grows closer to Sophie and Nathan’s fragile state of mind becomes more and more apparent.

Kramer vs Kramer (Robert Benton, 1979)

Ted Kramer is a man whose job is above his family. His wife, Joanna (Streep), cannot cope with that situation and decides to abandon him, and with him their son, Billy.

Ted now faces housework, taking care of himself and his child. When she has learned to adjust her life to this new environment, Joanna reappears and wants to get the little one back. Faced with this, both go to court to fight for the custody of their son.

Other movies by Meryl Streep

The woman of iron

The Post

Adaptation

A scream in the dark