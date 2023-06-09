The graphologist Maryfer Centeno gives her opinion of the success of the Jalisco singer Peso Pluma and professionally analyzes his face and body, she also mentions why she considers that he captivates the public “with his charms”.

Featherweight is a talented, charming, simple, humble young man for Maryfer Centeno, as she perceives him that way once she has analyzed him to be able to talk about him and the singer’s fans surely support Centeno’s description.

In declarations for the program ‘Today’, of TelemundoMaryfer Centeno, the fashionable graphologist, says that Featherweight’s success is largely due to how he moves, how he sings and how he speaks too.

“He is very attractive, there will be those who say that he is not handsome, but he is. His look is sweet, soft and the smile it generates is a mirror effect, that is: if I smile, you smile…”, says Centeno.

In addition, Maryfer adds that there are many singers who tend to lose their humility and Featherweight doesn’t do that: “He constantly tilts his body, that means he is interested in what he is saying and what they are saying to him. When he talks to someone it seems that he is the only person that exists.”

Maryfer is very interested in the personality of Featherweight, whom she defines as a charming young man

“His movements are spontaneous. It’s him! The screen is transparent, he’s very real, the TV captures when something is faked and he definitely isn’t.”

About the look of Featherweight, 23 years old, originally from Zapopan, Jalisco, Maryfer also gives her point of view:

“He is not a copy of anyone. Featherweight is here to stay. His haircut is unique, the claws of his voice, his charisma, for that and more, he is unique.”

Join our chat and receive Entertainment News on WhatsApp