Recently, in 'The House of the Famous', Alfredo Adame went all out on 'La Divaza', who is an influencer, and accused her of inventing gossip and told her: “you attack like a man and you defend yourself like a woman.”

In response to comments from Alfredo Adame on the Telemundo reality show 'The House of the Famous'now the graphologist Maryfer Centeno on Instagram analyzes the actor originally from Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico, and this is what he thinks about him:

'La Divaza' participates in the Telemundo reality show 'La Casa de los Famosos'. Instagram photo

“We see a person with greater self-control from 'La Divaza', than to a great man like Adame; Maturity also has nothing to do with age. Hands behind as if keeping things. Adame has nothing left but to repeat the speech he gave. “

Maryfer Centeno also thinks about Telemundo when making this reality show: “It is true, when Telemundo thinks about ratings, but it is not thinking about the risk that is run by having a person who is in those conditions. Of course it is a speech that unfortunately does not pay to a conversation, on the contrary, what you are saying means a setback because you have to take into account that what happens on television has a great influence.

Maryfer Centeno applauds the attitude of 'La Divaza' in his way of being and responding to Alfredo Adame, since he considers that at no time did he 'shrink' in front of the figure of the controversial actor, and says that he has shown more maturity than him, at all times.

