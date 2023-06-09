Hassan Emilio Kabande Laijabetter known as Featherweight, is currently the greatest exponent of the regional Mexican genreafter in recent weeks he has positioned himself as one of the most listened to artists not only in the Aztec territory, but also globally.

And it is that the 23-year-old singer has taken his ‘warlike corridos‘ all over the world, and has even come to be considered the first star in Mexico with worldwide recognition.

Millions of people have gone crazy for the young artist, who in addition to his music has shown a lot of charisma and a lot of masculinity, although many say he is not attractive at all.

That is why the most famous graphologist in MexicoMaryFer Centeno, undertook the task of analyzing the body language of Double P, revealing the reason why he has stolen the hearts of many and of course, his great popularity.

The body language expert finds Featherweight undeniably attractive, and the shape of his face, so Diamondin addition to their smile, they manage to get into people’s minds, since “it is a very attractive face from the point of view of neuroscience.

“When you see her body language, I think that something that makes Featherweight magical is that transparency,” said the graphologist, referring to other stars who lost their humility, unlike the interpreter of “She dances alone.”

“You can tell when something is faked and when Featherweight is real,” explained MaryFer Centeno, to later be questioned about the peculiar haircut that the singer uses.

“It helps him build an identity. Featherweight is not a copy of anyone, Featherweight is here to stay, even down to this raspy tone of voice, the haircut, the way the features are marked. It seems to me that Featherweight, I repeat, is here to stay.

Join our channel and receive Show News on WhatsApp