Maryfer Centeno analyzed the body language of Saúl El Canelo Álvarez and Fernanda Gomezthis after the Mexican boxer pulled her for a photo where the model, far from letting herself, took her hand off him so he could put it somewhere else, which generated a debate on social networks, as many supported the famous woman.

According to Maryfer Centeno, she made it clear that Fernanda Gomez she didn't like how he took her by force Saúl El Canelo Álvarezbut she intervened, because she made him know in front of everyone that she is also in charge by letting him know to lower his arm to pose in a much more correct way for the photo, so the graphologist stated that she does not see anything strange in the relationship. of this marriage, because he sees it as normal above all.

“This is very bad, in reality, no one who has a partner knows that there are things that you don't like,” says the narration of Maryfer Centeno upon seeing the scene which went viral on social networks where many Internet users dared to say that Fernando Gomez He couldn't stand Saúl El Canelo Álvarez with whom he is known for being one of the most solid marriages on social networks.

“Personally, it bothers me when they pull my hair, that's what I think happened”, “My husband is just as abrupt and when he has attitudes like that, I'm literally her and I can say that I love him without a doubt”, “Before the pulling, the cinnamon he approaches and she steps back”, “I have been with my partner for 9 years and I would never push him like that in front of people, let alone him doing it to me,” the networks write.

It is worth mentioning that El Canelo has not commented on these attitudes, but what is a fact is that he has always been seen very close to Fernanda Gómez, which is why many fans support this relationship, ensuring that there is nothing as it has been. I have been speculating.

