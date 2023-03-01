Shakira had a interview with Mexican journalist Enrique Acevedo and among several things, He opened his heart regarding his separation from Gerard Piqué, father of his children Milan and Sasha. The Colombian singer-songwriter said that like many women, she too “bought” that story that a man needs to complete himself“I also had that dream of having a family in which the children had a father and a mother under the same roof, not all dreams in life come true.”

Maryfer Centeno analyzed Shakira’s body language during this interview, mentioning that his look said many things. When she mentioned believing that she needed a man to feel like a complete woman, the interpreter showed her sclera more, “because she is convinced of what she is saying, she is convinced that she needed a man, even her face becomes serious, there is a little for surprise”.

We recommend you read:

According to the body language experthe Shakira’s face reflected the emotional exhaustion that her media separation from former Spanish soccer player Gerard Piqué has left herwho allegedly was unfaithful to him with Clara Chía Martí, a young Public Relations student and intern at his company Kosmos.

Likewise, when the interpreter of successful songs like “Waka Waka” or “BZRP Music Sessions #53”, talked about the dream he had of starting a family, the sadness on his face was more than evident.

“And also, he has to breathe because of the difficulty that he is having when saying it, the posture is still open, this means that he is opening up, he is telling us his truth, he is not even trying to control arms, gestures, he is not trying to control the narrative at no time, he is opening his heart, he is really telling us who he is and how he feels, he is expressing his sadness through his eyes”.

We recommend you read:

Maryfer Centeno stressed that Although Shakira’s look reflected sadness, she showed that despite what happened, she has risen.

In the interview, the singer expressed that the strength that she has today is true, this being the result of experiencing a duel, of accepting it, of tolerating frustration, “that there are things in life that do not go as one wants, that there are dreams that are broken and that you have to pick up the little pieces from the ground and rebuild yourself, and also be an example for my children (Milan and Sasha), that you can survive the ravages of life”.

It is worth mentioning that Shakira’s interview with Enrique Acevedo, was published on the streaming platforms N+ and Vix, both owned by Grupo Televisa, this being the second interview that the interpreter has given after her separation from Piqué. The first she had was with ELLE magazine.