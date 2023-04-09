Mexico.- The departure of Adamari López from the program Telemundo‘Today’, as well as the television house, caused a furor on social networks due to the surprise of the news,

The beautiful television presenter revealed through social networks that after 11 years of work at Telemundo it was time to close that cycle, highlighting that his resignation was a “mutual agreement”so that his employment relationship with the television station was terminated.

One day after announcing her resignation in networks, the Puerto Rican host appeared in a video on the “Hoy Día” program to say goodbye to the public that accompanied her for more than a decade.

“My beautiful people, with the same love and affection that I have given since the first day, today I have to inform you that, after a joint decision, I will no longer accompany you every morning in ‘Today’ through what has been my home for more than 10 years, Telemundo”, expressed the also actress.

That is why the most famous graphologist in Mexico, MaryFer Centeno, decided to analyze the body language of the 51-year-old artist, revealing that some tension can be felt, as her closed hands would signify protection.

“I want to see how the legs are crossed, it is a position that, although it is true, is absolutely aesthetic, it is also true that what it does is control, the hands are protected in an intimate area, generally it has to protect and calm you down. the anxiety”.

Likewise, the expert added: “The tone of voice is very soft, which tells us that there is no confrontational tone,” she commented to continue by saying that “The hands are still clasped with the thumbs down, showing slight anxiety, and when she says “my house” and shows us his palms, showing himself transparent”.

Centeno even assures that the expression on Adamari’s face reflects sadnessfor which he considers that the driver is still processing that he lost his job in the morning show.

“Her lips are very tight and her eyebrows are very raised, because surely in this farewell, Adamari López is still directing it, but at the end there is a slight smile, which means that it seems that she is taking it in the best way.”

However, MaryFer also points out that the artist demonstrates that he is taking everything that is happening in the best possible way.

“You can see an expression that can be slightly sad, but you have to recognize that you are taking things very calmly and that life is made of cycles, life is moments, they are stages and you have to have wisdom and not stagnate, I It seems that she does it with a lot of dignity and the chain does it with a lot of respect towards her,” he concluded.