Today, Her Highness Sheikha Maryam bint Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan witnessed the graduation of the thirteenth female course, of pilot candidates, at the Khalifa bin Zayed Air College in the city of Al Ain. The graduation ceremony was also attended by a number of senior Ministry of Defense officers, officials, and families of the graduates. The ceremony began with the UAE’s national anthem, followed by the recitation of verses from the Holy Quran, followed by a parade of the graduates in front of the main stage.

The graduates took the oath of loyalty, swearing to Almighty God: “To be loyal to the State of the United Arab Emirates and to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State and Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, “may God protect him,” to preserve the security and independence of our country, to protect its borders and skies, and to obey orders issued by their superiors, and carry them out on land, sea, and air, and preserve their weapons.”

Her Highness Sheikha Maryam bint Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan handed over the awards to the top female graduates. Her Highness expressed her congratulations to them for their excellence and excellence during the course. She urged the graduates to benefit from the science and skills they had acquired to contribute to enhancing the nation’s gains and defending Hama efficiently and competently. Her Highness stressed that The interest and care of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for the Khalifa bin Zayed Air College is a major incentive to continue the excellence of this national academic institution and its graduates. Colonel Maryam Al Mansouri also delivered the college’s speech in which she welcomed Her Highness and the attendees, expressing her thanks and appreciation for the continued support. Which the college is honored by the wise leadership.. She said, “It is a matter of pride and honor for us to witness today the graduation of this promising group, who will fly high to contribute to protecting the nation’s security and stability, noting the importance of the theoretical and applied knowledge they have acquired in aviation sciences and air support.”

She praised the level of the graduates and the professionalism they had achieved…and said on this occasion that the Emirati astronaut Hazza Al Mansouri was a graduate of the prestigious Khalifa bin Zayed Air College, who fulfilled “Zayed’s ambition” by being the first Emirati to reach space.” After that, the column leader asked Her Highness to leave. The ceremony square, then memorial photos were taken for the graduates.