The Council of Ministers, headed by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, issued a decision appointing Her Highness Sheikha Maryam bint Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the Education and Human Resources Council.

It is noteworthy that Her Highness Sheikha Maryam bint Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan is the President of the Salama Bint Hamdan Al Nahyan Foundation, the principal advisor of the “Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Scholarship for Higher Education” program at New York University Abu Dhabi, and the honorary president of the UAE Special Olympics.

Her Highness supervised the UAE Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai, and chaired the Executive Committee for the celebration of the National Day of the State, since the celebrations of the 40th anniversary of the founding of the Federation, which were organized in 2011, and Her Highness won the “Emirates Pride” medal for her initiatives in the national, humanitarian and academic fields, in Year 2017.

During the year 2018, she worked on the establishment of the “Zayed Founder’s Monument” and many of the Year of Zayed initiatives. In 2021, she held the position of Vice-Chairman of the State’s Golden Jubilee Celebration Committee. Her Highness Sheikha Maryam bint Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan also contributed to the restoration of the “Al-Hosn Cultural District”. To renew and develop innovative programs of events and activities related to the Al Hosn Festival, which expresses the culture of Abu Dhabi and celebrates its rich heritage, which is organized annually in Abu Dhabi.

In June 2022, the Council of Ministers approved the formation of the Education and Human Resources Council headed by His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

The most prominent specializations of the Council focus on setting the vision for education at the state level, approving the goals and targets of education outcomes for all educational levels, and approving the general framework, policies, strategies, legislation and educational systems for all educational stages.

The specializations of the Education and Human Resources Council also included following up the performance of the education sector and the extent to which it achieved the required outputs and their compatibility with the current and future labor market requirements, and proposing programs to prepare a qualified generation capable of keeping pace with the future trends of the labor market, as well as strengthening coordination between educational authorities, federal and local employers, and the private sector in the country.