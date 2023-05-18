The Council of Ministers, headed by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, issued a decision appointing Her Highness Sheikha Maryam bint Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the Education and Human Resources Council.
Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news
#Maryam #bint #Mohammed #bin #Zayed #Nahyan #Vice #President #Education #Human #Resources #Council
Leave a Reply