Student Maryam Obaid Al Zaabi, who came first in high school in the country, expressed her great happiness at achieving this accomplishment, saying that it is “the first joy for my family after I wrote my name among the top students in the country,” noting that her first gift was from His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, when she found her name among the top students whom His Highness congratulated through his official account on the “X” platform.

Al Zaabi stressed that her success was the result of hard work, diligence and her desire to follow in the footsteps of her parents, adding, “My mother, Amna Al Zaabi, is a retired teacher, and my father was among the first batch sent to study in the United States of America on a scholarship from the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God bless his soul.” Maryam explained that she will specialize in the same field as her father, chemical engineering, to give back to the country and be part of its success makers.

Al Zaabi said that the past academic year was full of diligence and hard work, as the teachers and the administration of Umm Al Mu’minin School in Fujairah encouraged her and increased her determination to be among the top achievers in the country, adding that her family was her primary supporter. She stressed that she excelled thanks to the state’s unlimited support for education and its children, as well as the support of her family, who stood by her to overcome challenges and provide all the elements that helped her achieve this great achievement.