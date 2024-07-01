Student Maryam Obaid Al Zaabi, ranked first among the elite in the country in high school, expressed her great happiness in achieving this achievement, noting that it is “the first joy for her family” after writing her name among the outstanding students in the country, as it was her first gift from His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid. Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him,” when I found her name among the first to be blessed by His Highness through his official account on the “X” platform..

Al Zaabi confirmed that her excellence came as a result of hard work, diligence, and her desire to emulate her parents, adding, “My mother, Amna Al Zaabi, is a retired teacher, and my father was one of the first batches to be sent to study in the United States with a scholarship from the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, and he currently works as an engineer.” Chemically at ADNOC.

Maryam explained that she will specialize in the same field as her father, which is chemical engineering, to give back to her country and to be part of the makers of success in it..

Al Zaabi said that the past school year was full of diligence and hard work, as the teachers and the administration of Umm Al-Mu’minin School in Fujairah encouraged her and increased her determination to be among the top achievers in the country. She added that her family was her primary supporter..

Maryam concluded by saying, “My success is due to the grace of God Almighty, my parents’ satisfaction, and their continuous prayers for me.”