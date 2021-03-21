Dubai (Union)

Her Excellency Maryam Bint Mohammed Al Muhairi, Minister of State for Food and Water Security, affirmed that water security is a fundamental pillar for sustainable development and enhancing food security in the UAE and the world, noting that the UAE attaches great importance to developing natural sources of water and finding the best means to manage water, while expanding in Using modern agricultural technology that rationalizes water consumption and doubles agricultural productivity.

On the occasion of World Water Day, Her Excellency said: “The water file represents one of the most important global issues, as it is one of the most important elements for ensuring the stability and development of societies around the world, in light of facing many challenges such as climate change, which causes large waves of drought and desertification in the world, This is at a time when about 2.2 billion people do not have access to safe water. The “water valuation” that the world takes as a slogan to celebrate World Water Day this year is vital because the value of water is much more than its current price, and through water valuation and highlighting its importance in Many societies, the world will be able to determine how water is managed, shared, well managed and exploited, especially in light of population growth, which necessitates increasing the quantities of water for agricultural, industrial and urban activities.

Her Excellency added: “The UAE faces many challenges, the most important of which is the lack of rain and the scarcity of groundwater. With the continuation of the comprehensive development process and the increase in population numbers, the UAE has turned to desalination technologies that consume large amounts of energy. What directs the UAE to play a greater role in developing and rationalizing natural sources of water through the development of integrated water management, and the expansion of the use of modern agricultural technology that rationalizes water consumption by 95% compared to traditional irrigation systems, in addition to harnessing renewable energy such as solar energy, and promoting Technology to be used in desalination plants to adopt more sustainable systems, and we are also working to double our capabilities in recycling wastewater, among others. ”

Her Excellency indicated that the UAE has an integrated system for managing the water file, and there will be many efforts in partnership between all concerned authorities in the country during the coming period to enhance water security in the country at the level of all economic sectors, while ensuring the sustainability of providing adequate and healthy water for homes, factories and facilities. . Her Excellency expressed her confidence in all members of society, to be a aid to the efforts of the state by increasing their awareness of the importance of water, its preservation and rationalization of its consumption.