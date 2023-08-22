The Minister of Climate Change and Environment, Maryam bint Muhammad Al Muhairi, affirmed that the UAE is fully prepared, in cooperation with all partners and stakeholders, to host the Conference of the Parties (COP28) next November, highlighting its leading role in promoting climate action globally, contributing to protecting nature and the planet, and creating a better future for generations. coming.

She said: “Today we have started the countdown to the 100 days that separate us from the start of the activities of the Conference of the Parties (COP28) on the soil of the UAE, which is the date that we look forward to and wait for to highlight the UAE’s journey with its past, present and future in the face of climate change locally and globally. We look at (COP28) in the UAE as an achievement that we are living and a future that we see with the eyes of hope, and a defining moment in which we participate as an active party to help humanity face one of the most challenging challenges it has ever faced.

She added, “The UAE’s climate action model is based on full cooperation and coordination of efforts between the various relevant parties, including federal and local government agencies, the private sector, and individuals from all walks of life.”

And she continued: «This participatory approach ensures that we include everyone, and it is the approach adopted by the UAE in confronting climate change and adapting to these changes socially and economically, fulfilling our global environmental and climatic obligations, and contributing to reducing the global temperature rise to less than two degrees Celsius, and maintaining it. At the level of 1.5 degrees Celsius, which is the goal that the world can still achieve.

She added: “While we are preparing to host the Conference of the Parties, we are directing our eyes towards a climate and environmentally safe future, and we are working intensively with all parties to advance the goals of our participation in the global conference. The most prominent of which was updating our nationally determined contributions, and setting an ambitious goal to reduce emissions by 40% according to the business-as-usual scenario by 2030, as part of the UAE’s endeavor to achieve climate neutrality by 2050, in addition to announcing the National Hydrogen Strategy and updating the National Energy Strategy 2050 ».

And she continued: «The past period witnessed many efforts with the participation of various societal groups and the private sector in order to support the UAE’s climate and environmental efforts aimed at reducing emissions, enhancing sustainable food security, preserving biodiversity, nature conservation, sustainable financing, circular economy, and other topics. of importance.”

And she continued: “Under the umbrella of the Year of Sustainability, the next 100 days until the start of (COP28) will witness more diverse efforts that will be announced by the Ministry of Climate Change and the Environment and all relevant authorities from the government and the private sector in the UAE, which will contribute to achieving our climate and environmental goals.” in various sectors. With the support of the leadership, the UAE will participate in the Conference of the Parties armed with a development model that places sustainability at the top of its priorities and enhances its leadership and position in this vital field.

She said: “We look forward to (COP28), where the world can cooperate in supporting the rapid transition of energy in all countries of the world in order to achieve the goals of reducing emissions by 2030, and the implementation of specific climate financing mechanisms for countries in a way that supports them to achieve the set climate goals, and help societies adapt to changes.” climate with all available means of support. As a priority, we look forward to making (COP28) the most inclusive Conference of the Parties, and making sure that no one is left behind.”

Al-Muhairi stressed that “cooperation is the secret word behind all our efforts, which can chart a better future for us and future generations. With cooperation, we can think together, exchange ideas, and together reach solutions that can curb climate change and adapt to it, and turn its challenges into opportunities through which we can Building a sustainable economy for all the world’s population, and with cooperation, we will make sure that (COP28) is a defining moment in the march of the UAE and humanity towards a sustainable future in which everyone will enjoy prosperity, prosperity and development.

