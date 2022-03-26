Dubai (WAM)

The activities of the Regional Climate Week in the Middle East and North Africa, which will be held for the first time in the region as part of the series of Regional Climate Weeks sponsored by the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, will start tomorrow in Dubai.

The week calls for working to identify the challenges facing the region as a result of climate change, and its priorities in confronting them to reduce the causes of change and enhance capabilities to adapt to its repercussions, focusing on raising the problem of financing energy transformation efforts and plans, the transition towards a sustainable green economy, and the role of developed countries in helping developing countries, and pushing the region To raise the ambition of climate action and move towards climate neutrality, adopt mechanisms and directions for green recovery, and stimulate the trend towards adopting climate-smart farming systems, in addition to discussing the assessment of the extent of commitment to implementing the goals of the Paris Agreement as a prelude to the COP28 Conference, which will be hosted by the UAE in 2023.

Her Excellency Maryam bint Mohammed Al Muhairi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, said: Our world today is witnessing a significant acceleration in the pace and severity of the repercussions of climate change and its negative effects that threaten the lives of millions of people and the health of our planet in general. The top of the action agenda of all the governments of the world.

She added: “In the UAE, facing the challenge of climate change was and still is a strategic priority that has been worked on – thanks to the vision and directives of our wise leadership – for decades, making the country’s efforts a leading global model and a continuation of this distinguished process, which includes promoting the transformation towards a green economy and energy transformation, The circular economy, and the UAE’s strategic initiative to strive to achieve climate neutrality 2050, come as hosting the Climate Week in the Middle East and North Africa, the first event of its kind in the region as part of a series of specialized events, in cooperation with the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change around the world.

Her Excellency explained that the week will provide a platform that brings together decision-makers, specialists and experts from the governmental and private sectors in all countries of the region, and will present the most important outcomes of the COP26 Conference for discussion to determine the measures to be taken and work on them through cooperation and coordination to ensure a better future for current and future generations, and will also represent a good preparation for the Conference of States Parties The COP27 parties in the Arab Republic of Egypt, and a station through which the most important directions of the UAE are presented, in preparation for hosting the COP28 Conference in 2023.

long term planning

The week includes within its activities a wide range of sessions in 3 main tracks, the first of which comes under the general title “Nationally Determined Contributions and Comprehensive Economic Development Directions.” These sessions will focus on long-term planning for climate action and the comprehensive economic development system in general, as it will focus on stimulating Creating integrated national trends at the level of all sectors, including all components of society. This path will benefit from the efforts of all countries around the world, and in the region in particular, to achieve economic recovery from the negative effects imposed by the Corona pandemic in promoting and pushing the adoption of the concept of green recovery that guarantees an economic recovery, taking into account the achievement of the goals of the Paris Agreement and the goals of sustainable development. . The second track comes under the title “The Integrated Approach to Climate-Smart Development” and focuses on enhancing cooperation between all actors at the national and regional levels, to identify the challenges posed by climate change in the region to work on developing solutions and strengthening partnerships in order to find an integrated approach to enhance adaptation capabilities and enhance flexibility of dealing with repercussions.

sustainable practices

It will also discuss strengthening the capabilities of studying, monitoring and evaluating the effects of climate change on the region as a whole and at the national level for each country, and evaluating the mechanisms and procedures applied to reduce its causes and enhance capabilities to adapt to its repercussions. The sessions of this track will focus on the importance of expanding reliance on nature-based solutions, promoting sustainable management of water resources and expanding the use of modern technologies in this field, in addition to enhancing the food sector’s response to climate changes by adopting climate-smart agricultural systems and promoting sustainable practices for production and consumption. In this context, the Agricultural Innovation Initiative for Climate, launched by the UAE during the COP26 Conference of Parties in cooperation with the United States of America, will be reviewed. It attracted global support, support and participation, reaching 140 governmental and non-governmental partners worldwide. It was also announced that its goal of investment commitments would be doubled. in climate-smart agricultural systems and solutions from 4 to 8 billion dollars.

Seize Transformation Opportunities

The third track comes under the title “Seizing Transformation Opportunities.” The sessions of this track focus on promoting the adoption of sustainable economic development strategies and systems by transforming the challenges posed by climate change into growth opportunities that can be properly exploited to achieve economic growth and sustainability at the same time, ensuring a better future for generations. The current and future model, which is the same model that the UAE applies in its climate action, which contributed to its transformation into a leading global model in many sectors, the most important of which is the energy transition.

regional model

The week will work through the discussions and issues that will be presented to stimulate regional efforts to find a regional model for climate action that takes into account the nature of the challenges faced by the countries of the region as a result of climate change, and their national and regional priorities, thus contributing to stimulating and accelerating the pace of this work in a way that ensures a sustainable future for the region. .

It also represents a key opportunity to advance the implementation of the goals of the Paris Agreement and the Glasgow Climate Agreement, which were adopted at the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Climate Change Convention COP26 last November, and to build regional momentum towards COP27 in Egypt. The event is organized in cooperation with the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, the United Nations Development Programme, the United Nations Environment Program and the World Bank Group.