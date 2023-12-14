The Minister of Climate Change and Environment, Maryam bint Mohammed Al Muhairi, confirmed that the UAE has achieved an exceptional achievement in the history of conferences of the parties, through consensus on the historic UAE agreement for climate action during “COP28”, which not only represents a qualitative shift in global climate action, but also renews hope. Keeping the global temperature rise within 1.5 degrees Celsius, and protecting the planet.

The Minister of Climate Change and Environment said: “We extend our deepest thanks and appreciation to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, for the directives of His Highness and his continued support to make the Conference of the Parties (COP28) a historic event that has had a direct impact on the lives of the peoples of the world, supported by In the spirit of teamwork, pluralism, inclusiveness, and solidarity. We worked hard and sincerely, and brought hope and optimism to all of humanity.”

She added: “We also extend our thanks to His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Chairman of the Supreme National Committee to Supervise the Preparations for the Conference of the Parties (COP28), for his leadership and guidance, and his pioneering role in extending the bridges of cooperation that the UAE has strengthened with the countries of the world, which played “It played a strong role in the historic UAE Climate Action Agreement, and mobilized approval for 11 declarations as part of the historic and unprecedented outcome of the Conference of the Parties (COP28), in addition to other achievements achieved during the conference.” She continued: “The green retreat that we launched to mobilize partnership between various federal and local agencies and the private sector to advance climate action was one of the most important steps that led to success. From the launch of the UAE Climate Neutrality Strategy 2050, to the submission of the third edition of the second Nationally Determined Contributions report – the third update submitted by the UAE in less than three years – and the launch of the National Adaptation Plan, we have mobilized all strategic partners, listened to them, and integrated their feedback to Taking concrete measures to reduce emissions and activating all paths towards a more sustainable future.”

She continued: “I congratulate the Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and President of the Conference of the Parties (COP28), Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, for mobilizing global support for the historic UAE Climate Action Agreement, which represents many world-level priorities, including the global goal of increasing renewable energy sources.” Three times, doubling the efficiency of energy use, and for the first time, agreeing to transition from fossil fuels in energy systems in a fair, orderly and equitable manner, and accelerating work during this critical decade, in order to achieve climate neutrality by 2050.”