Her Excellency Maryam bint Mohammed Al Muhairi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, confirmed that the UAE has achieved an exceptional achievement in the history of the Conferences of the Parties through consensus on the historic UAE Agreement for Climate Action during COP28, which not only represents a qualitative shift in global climate action, but also renews the hope that the rise Global temperatures at around 1.5 degrees Celsius and protecting the planet.

Her Excellency said: “We extend our deepest thanks and appreciation to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, for the directives of His Highness and his continued support to make the COP28 Conference of the Parties a historic event that has had a direct impact on the lives of the peoples of the world, supported by the spirit of teamwork and pluralism. “Inclusivity and solidarity. We worked hard and sincerely and brought hope and optimism to all of humanity.”

We also extend our thanks to His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Chairman of the Supreme National Committee to Supervise the Preparations for the COP28 Conference of the Parties, for his leadership and guidance, and his pioneering role in extending the bridges of cooperation that the UAE has strengthened with the countries of the world, which played a strong role in the agreement. The Emirates’ historic climate action campaign, and garnering approval for eleven declarations as part of the historic and unprecedented outcome of the COP28 Conference of the Parties, in addition to other achievements achieved during the conference.

She added: “Our mission in the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment was to drive action at the state level in the period leading up to the COP28 Conference of the Parties, and to mobilize all partners. Over the course of the current year, we have raised climate ambition and built momentum towards the same goals achieved by the historic UAE Action Agreement.” “climatic”…

She continued: “The green retreat that we launched to mobilize partnership between various federal and local agencies and the private sector to advance climate action was one of the most important steps that led to success. Since the launch of the UAE Climate Neutrality Strategy 2050, to the submission of the third version of the second report on nationally determined contributions – which is “The third update provided by the UAE in less than three years – and with the launch of the National Adaptation Plan, we have mobilized all strategic partners, listening to them and incorporating their feedback in order to take concrete actions to reduce emissions and activate all paths towards a more sustainable future.”

She said: “We thank all the ministries, federal and local authorities, the business sector, civil society, women’s groups, youth, children, academia, the media and society for their support in helping the UAE prepare for this exceptional edition of the Conference of the Parties. We are also proud of the “Change Makers Council” that we hosted before and during the Conference of the Parties. He played an important role in leading and strengthening dialogue and cooperation among the participating parties and delegations.”

Her Excellency added: “As responsible for the food systems file at the COP28 Conference of the Parties, I am proud that the conference placed food, agriculture and water systems among the priorities of the agenda and discussions, with 159 countries supporting the COP28 Declaration on Sustainable Agriculture, Resilient Food Systems and Climate Action. These countries represent 80 % of the world’s total countries. The population of these countries is more than 6.2 billion people, and they represent 77% of the total global food production, 83% of the volume of food system emissions, and they also have about 530 million farmers.”

She noted: “Over the past two weeks, the Ministry has focused on driving further discussions on food, agriculture, water and nature-based solutions, including holding the first high-level ministerial dialogue of its kind on building water-resilient food systems. We have also achieved positive results, including Allocating more than $3.1 billion raised during COP28 to climate action in the area of ​​food systems, along with major announcements such as the launch of a two-year working partnership towards COP30 between the UAE and Brazil.

Her Excellency said: “I congratulate His Excellency Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and President of the COP28 Conference of the Parties, for mobilizing global support around the historic UAE Climate Action Agreement, which represents many global priorities – including the global goal of increasing renewable energy sources by three percent.” times and double the efficiency of energy use, and for the first time, agreeing to transition from fossil fuels in energy systems in a fair, orderly and equitable manner, and accelerating action during this critical decade, in order to achieve climate neutrality by 2050.”

She emphasized: “We will continue to build on the momentum achieved at the COP28 Conference of the Parties because we believe in action and implementation to ensure that the historic UAE Climate Action Agreement represents a real turning point for humanity and for our future generations.”