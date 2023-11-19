Dubai (Etihad)

Yesterday, Her Excellency Maryam bint Mohammed Al Muhairi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, announced the “Roadmap for the National Initiative to Reduce Food Loss and Waste (Nima),” which is an integrated action plan aimed at reducing food loss and waste in the country by 50% by 2030.

The roadmap was announced during the activities of the “Fourth National Dialogue for Food Security,” organized by the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment in cooperation with the National Initiative to Reduce Food Loss and Waste “Nima,” under the slogan “A Call for Change: Reducing Food Loss and Waste in the United Arab Emirates.” .

The event emphasized, through high-level dialogue sessions, the importance of a common understanding of how the process of food loss and waste plays an important role in achieving food security, sustainable consumption, and circular ecosystems, as well as mitigating climate risks.

The discussions focused on identifying challenges and solutions, mapping hotspot locations for food loss and waste, comprehensive gaps, and best practices, with an emphasis on mobilizing the efforts of the government and private sectors, as well as society as a whole, to change current consumption habits.

During the announcement of the roadmap for the National Initiative to Reduce Food Loss and Waste (Nima), Her Excellency Maryam bint Mohammed Al Muhairi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, said: “With a few days remaining until the country hosts the COP28 Conference of the Parties, the ‘National Dialogue for Food Security’ confirms the strong commitment of the UAE.” By addressing all sectors that have a specific role in confronting climate change and reducing its effects. Food systems and agriculture play a pivotal role in this regard, especially since food loss and waste represent one of the fundamental challenges that humanity must confront and deal with as a priority.”

Her Excellency indicated that the UAE attaches great importance to the transformation of food and agricultural systems and places them at the heart of the discussions of the COP28 Conference of the Parties. Her Excellency launched the “COP28 Program for Food Systems and Agriculture” earlier this year, which is an ambitious plan to transform global food systems and ensure their long-term sustainability.

Her Excellency explained: “The importance of addressing food loss and waste represents a strategic necessity for the world. Today, according to the World Food Programme, approximately one-third of the food produced and intended for human consumption is lost or wasted annually around the world. “Moreover, it is estimated that all the food produced but never eaten is enough to feed two billion people.”

Through the COP28 Food Systems and Agriculture Programme, the UAE aims to bring together companies, farmers, producer institutions and other non-governmental actors to promote progress in the areas of production, consumption, food loss and waste.

Her Excellency Maryam Al Muhairi added: “As part of mobilizing national leadership, we are issuing a global call to action, calling on all countries to ratify the UAE Declaration on Food Systems, Agriculture and Climate Action.”

Her Excellency the Minister of Climate Change and Environment pointed out that the UAE is examining, at the COP28 Conference of the Parties, how to reduce food waste and the carbon impact of the food served. She added, “To achieve this, we have launched the “Sustainable Catering Strategy” during the next Conference of the Parties, which aims to demonstrate the extent to which sustainable food and beverages can be provided on a large scale.”

Speaking about the new road map, Her Excellency explained that the national initiative to reduce food loss and waste, “Nima,” is clear evidence of the commitment of our wise leadership and its vision to encourage social responsibility and promote sustainable practices at the national level. She said: “Since its launch, the ‘Naama’ initiative has provided exceptional work, including planning the food system, setting goals, and formulating a three-year strategy to reduce food loss and waste.”

Her Excellency Maryam Al Muhairi indicated that the road map will be a collective effort to reduce food waste by creating new social norms, expanding the adoption of best practices, and enabling policies across the entire food system. She said, “Our strategy is to mobilize the efforts of all concerned parties and accelerate work through a comprehensive, government-led approach. We will build capacity to monitor food loss and waste, strengthen government-private partnerships to find solutions to reduce food loss and waste, leverage innovative approaches to building a circular economy, and introduce new laws and policies. Our goal is to become a country committed to reducing food loss and waste, thus contributing to efforts to eradicate hunger in the world.”

For his part, Ahmed Talib Al Shamsi, CEO of the Emirates Foundation, said: “Developing a new road map for the national initiative to reduce food loss and waste “Nima” is a very important step, as we realize the direct impact of food loss on our goals aimed at achieving food security and promoting the concepts of rationalization of consumption. And developing more sustainable agricultural and food systems.”

He added, “The challenges of food loss that the year is witnessing today require a unified effort and full understanding of the importance of preserving blessings and the fact that every piece of food wasted is a wasted opportunity to eliminate hunger and global environmental challenges.” We call on everyone to commit to responsible consumption and work together to reduce food waste rates and enhance the efficiency of the food system, ensuring a sustainable future and preserving the planet’s resources for future generations.” The period leading up to the development of the roadmap to reduce food loss and waste included conducting more than 200 interviews with actors at the value chain and food systems levels, in addition to organizing many workshops. The event witnessed the signing of agreements by Jumeirah Group, Hilton Group, Rotana Group and Expo City with “Naama” to adopt a strategy to reduce food loss and waste among their priorities.

A demonstration of the Zero Food to Landfill initiative was displayed, highlighting how all food is separated, reused or repurposed and returned to nature. To encourage participants to reduce food loss and waste, “Naama” initiative bags bearing the slogan “Food is a Blessing” were distributed to place leftover food.

The “Fourth National Dialogue on Food Security” was attended by a wide range of influential stakeholders from the government and private sectors, regulatory bodies, representatives from all stages of the food value chain, and emerging companies in the field of technology and innovation, in addition to relevant local and international experts in this field. The event witnessed the holding of several dialogue sessions on addressing food waste by establishing a circular and closed food system, adopting more responsible and sustainable habits, and the root causes of food loss as a complex challenge that requires a collective effort.