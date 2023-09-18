Dubai (Etihad)

Her Excellency Maryam bint Mohammed Al Muhairi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, headed the UAE delegation participating in the Group of 77-China Summit held in Cuba, where she met Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel, and a number of ministers and senior international and government officials from various countries of the world.

During her visit, Al Muhairi stressed that the agenda of the COP28 Conference of the Parties, scheduled to be held in the UAE next November, is an opportunity for the world to fulfill its climate obligations in accordance with the Paris Climate Agreement, and to move forward in achieving the sustainable development goals that contribute to creating a better future for humanity.

The Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Group of 77 and China was launched under the slogan “Current Development Challenges: The Role of Science, Technology and Innovation,” in the presence of António Guterres, Secretary-General of the United Nations, and a number of heads of state and government.

Commenting on the UAE’s participation in the summit, Her Excellency Al Muhairi said: “We in the UAE believe that climate action represents an opportunity to create a more equitable and sustainable world, which will help raise people’s living standards, create job opportunities and new sustainable industries, strengthen our ties with nature, and consolidate growth.” Sustainable economic.”

Her Excellency added: “Innovation and technology are the tools humanity needs to drive progress on climate action and help put us back on track to achieve our goal of reducing global emissions by 43% by 2030. We also believe that a just, orderly and equitable energy transition is essential.”

Her Excellency concluded: “The contributions of the Group of 77 will remain essential in representing the interests of the Global South and ensuring equitable access to modern technology, and we call on member states to continue cooperation and provide joint support in this field.”

During the summit, His Excellency Al Muhairi met with Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel, where she conveyed to him the greetings and congratulations of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, for chairing the summit. She also thanked him for the warm reception of the UAE delegation in Cuba. Her Excellency also met with His Excellency Manuel Marrero Cruz, Prime Minister of Cuba, where they discussed bilateral relations between the UAE and Cuba in the agricultural and food sector and a number of other fields, in addition to the UAE’s hosting of the COP28 Conference of the Parties.

During a meeting with Dima Al Khatib, Director of the United Nations Office for South-South Cooperation, Al Muhairi discussed the role of South-South cooperation in advancing the climate agenda, and the United Arab Emirates’ recent pledge of $4.5 billion in funding to support Africa in accelerating clean energy projects.

Another meeting took place between Her Excellency Maryam Al Muhairi and Ralph E. Gonsalves, Prime Minister of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, and a discussion took place about opportunities for cooperation between the two countries and the UAE’s preparations to host the COP28 conference.

discussion

Her Excellency Al Muhairi met with His Excellency Dr. Mohamed Ayman Ashour, Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research in Egypt, and a discussion took place about the importance of exchanging knowledge in the field of research and development, and discussing how to integrate climate change and sustainability into school curricula. A meeting also took place between the UAE delegation and Elba Rosa Pérez Montoya, Minister of Science, Technology and Environment of Cuba, to discuss opportunities for cooperation between the two countries in the field of the blue economy, exchange knowledge in the field of protecting marine life, and highlight the COP28 Conference of the Parties.