The Supreme Committee for the Protection, Exploitation and Development of Living Aquatic Resources met for the first time in 2023, chaired by Minister of Climate Change and Environment Maryam bint Muhammad Al Muhairi, with the aim of reviewing the committee’s work agenda to enhance fish wealth and ensure its sustainability and find solutions to all challenges facing the relevant sectors.

Maryam Al Muhairi confirmed that the Ministry attaches great importance to developing and ensuring the sustainability of fisheries, as it is one of the components of achieving local food security, noting that the protection and development of living aquatic resources in the UAE is one of the most important priorities through which we seek to implement the best sustainable systems in order to achieve a set of goals, including: Enhancing national food security.