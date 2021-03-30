Dubai (Union)

Her Excellency Maryam Bint Mohammed Al Muhairi, Minister of State for Food and Water Security, said: “Enhancing food security is one of the most important strategic directions for the UAE in order to contribute to achieving sustainable development and ensuring a better future for future generations.”

The Office of Food and Water Security issued the “Future of Food” and “Global Grains Market Status” reports, in conjunction with the “Month of Reading” and based on the fact that food security is one of the most important priorities of the UAE as a fundamental pillar of development efforts in all areas.

In this regard, Al Muhairi said: We aim in the report on the future of food to confirm that the wise leadership in the UAE has provided all resources and capabilities in order to move forward in achieving the goals of the National Food Security Strategy, and to enable all citizens and residents of the country to obtain adequate, safe and self-sufficient food. Nutritional value appropriate for an active and healthy life at reasonable prices at all times, and to transform the UAE into a leading global center for food security based on innovation by 2051.

Her Excellency added: “The Global Grains Market Status Report, in turn, reflects our keenness to inform all our strategic partners about the prices of grains in the world, which helps them to take appropriate measures, research available opportunities and take possible alternatives if required, which is what plays into our efforts to provide various commodities. Strategy in all state markets at all times ».

The reports published by the Office of Food and Water Security on its website aim to provide it as a knowledge material for all partners and all members of society about the efforts of the Office of Food and Water Security, in addition to the office’s keenness to inform all partners of the latest trends in global grain markets as it is one of the most important strategic commodities at the local and global levels .

The “Future of Food” report seeks to strengthen the knowledge-based economy and to provide a comprehensive view of the achievements made in terms of the food security file in the UAE during the past three years, while the monthly report, “The Status of Global Grains Markets” aims to introduce all partners in the UAE. The latest information on the conditions and prices of grain trade in foreign markets.

The “Future of Food” report highlights the importance of the file that was among the priorities of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, and whose path was followed by His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him. Under the directives of His Highness, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, and his brother His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, worked on leading many initiatives and efforts to strengthen Food security in the country at all levels.

The “Food Future” report highlights the efforts to enhance food security in the last three years in the UAE. It also highlights local and global food security challenges, and gives an overview of the “Global Food Security Index”, in addition to a review of the National Food Security Strategy and the role of the Emirates Council for Food Security. And the “Food Security Alliance” in the national food system.

The report also sheds light on many initiatives that the Office of Food and Water Security has contributed to launching, such as: “Labeling the Nutritional Values ​​of Products” and “National Dietary Guidelines”, in addition to adopting modern technology, on top of which is modern agricultural technology, which is one of the most important directions of the UAE to promote Its food security. It also highlights key success stories of the private sector in the field of agricultural technology. The report also reviews the efforts made to promote research and development in food security, and the efforts of a number of federal and governmental agencies in the field of food security.

The “Food Future” report devoted a special section to confronting the “Covid-19” pandemic on the scope of the UAE’s food security, the efforts made to confront the pandemic and its work to keep pace with future changes and emergencies. In the same context, the report sheds light on the law regulating the strategic stocks of food commodities during the pandemic, and the formation of a “team for the development of the modern agricultural sector.”

Effective contribution

The report represents an effective contribution in supporting the decision-making of institutions and companies operating in the food sector. Through the report, the Office of Food and Water Security aims to provide information to support decision-making for institutions that depend on these commodities within their operational and commercial operations.

The report is based on a set of inputs and references within the available channels and sources, including those issued by open data sources, the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), and the Market Watch Unit (AMIS).

The monthly report “The State of Global Grains Markets” sheds light on the most important updates and changes that have taken place in global grain markets. It also looks at some important changes in prices, available quantities and agricultural production for various countries, and others.