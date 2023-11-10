The Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, at the Al Ittihad Events Hall in Umm Al Quwain, today organized the third council within the “Change Makers Council” initiative. COP28″ Which consists of eight councils that meet before the start of the Conference of the Parties COP28 At the end of this month in the Emirates, with the participation of local leaders and innovators in the field of climate from the government, the private sector, industry, education and other key sectors..

The Council’s convening comes after the UAE’s recent launch of the UAE Strategy for Climate Neutrality 2050, which sets out a detailed government action plan to achieve climate neutrality by 2050, where guests gathered to discuss the important role that nature-based solutions play in addressing climate change and reducing its effects..

Maryam bint Mohammed Al Muhairi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, chaired the council, which witnessed the presence of Eng. Ahmed Ibrahim Obaid Ali Al Ali, Director General of the Umm Al Quwain Municipality Department, and Ahmed Al Hashemi, Executive Director of the Terrestrial and Marine Biodiversity Sector at the Environment Agency in Abu Dhabi..

During the council, Maryam Al Muhairi said: “Nature-based solutions are a powerful and effective tool in addressing climate change and mitigating its impacts. Umm Al Quwain represents a living example of how these solutions can be studied, implemented and developed strategically to support a more sustainable future.”“.

She added: “Our national plan to plant 100 million mangroves by 2030 has full support here in Umm Al Quwain, and I would like to thank all those in charge and participants in this project for prioritizing efforts to plant mangroves to preserve and expand coastal forests, which play a pivotal role as vital carbon storage sites.” Normally“.

She continued: “As we move into a new era of concrete efforts and actions led by the UAE Strategy for Climate Neutrality 2050, we must continue to harness the power of nature, benefiting from the wisdom of our fathers and grandfathers in mitigating the effects of climate change.”“.

The UAE effectively uses natural systems, such as mangroves and coral reefs, to act as a natural buffer against rising sea levels, reducing the risk of coastal erosion and protecting vulnerable coastal communities..

She emphasized: “Ensuring the long-term success of nature-based solutions requires cooperation, research and effective policy implementation as we must protect these ecosystems.”“.

She concluded by saying: “We have to ask ourselves, before holding the Conference of the Parties COP28 In our ongoing fight against climate change, how can we promote local solutions and commit to removing obstacles to achieving a sustainable future?“.

For his part, His Excellency Engineer Ahmed Ibrahim Al stressed that there is a vital role played by municipalities in promoting nature-based solutions in the UAE, especially the Emirate of Umm Al Quwain, pointing out the necessity of working to involve the community in these efforts, such as their participation in planting mangrove trees, and expanding cooperation with… Schools to involve students in their school activities in preserving nature, and even include the UAE’s trends in this regard within the school curricula. His Excellency pointed out that climate action takes time and requires more community education efforts to ensure that these efforts continue for generations to come.

For his part, Ahmed Al Hashemi pointed out that the Emirate of Abu Dhabi has a strategic approach to preserving nature through the expansion of mangrove cultivation, of which 23 million trees have been planted so far. With the introduction of tree planting technology using drones.

At the same time, he stressed that Abu Dhabi’s efforts are not limited to protecting nature, but rather benefiting from it economically, pointing to the success of the honey production experiment in the mangrove forests. He pointed out that the success of such projects requires expanding the scope of experiments and funding modern technology to contribute to the success of various ambitious initiatives and projects. Al-Hashemi also pointed out the need for there to be a tangible increase in scientific research supporting nature-based solutions within research centers and universities, with the need to pay attention to increasing specializations to create more environmental jobs in all scientific specializations..

During the session, attendees reviewed the challenges and opportunities regarding implementing nature-based solutions to address climate change and protect the environment. They discussed the economic and social benefits associated with nature-based solutions in the UAE, and how these solutions contribute to the well-being of local communities.

The session concluded with a request for participants to share existing or planned plans and strategies regarding nature-based solutions in the UAE, especially in Umm Al Quwain, to achieve the country’s goals in the field of sustainability and climate action, where the importance of increasing climate financing to preserve nature was addressed, on Similar to efforts to reduce emissions and sustainable food security.

It was also reviewed how to employ modern technology to restore nature and increase the areas of forests, which are the main habitat for many living organisms, while providing the opportunity for small and medium-sized companies to play a greater role in this field. The Council also discussed designing an integrated system that brings together decision-makers, entrepreneurs, and relevant economic and financial institutions to move forward in launching and expanding businesses that support the country’s efforts to preserve nature and biodiversity..

The Council also discussed the necessity of working to unify nature with urban life within cities through the expansion of major parks and gardens in which community members can find a natural outlet, and improving community life by enhancing air quality and others..

The “Change Makers Council” initiative series reflects… COP28″ The Ministry is keen to consolidate the model of open and exceptional leadership pursued by the UAE to find solutions to challenges, especially environmental and climate, and it also highlights the ambitions of the Conference of the Parties. COP28 To provide a comprehensive platform for influential collaborative and collective work.

The idea of ​​the “Change Makers Council” is rooted in… COP28″ In the legacy of UAE society, which is based on the culture of councils spread as dialogue forums that embrace various segments of society for consultation and finding solutions to pressing challenges..