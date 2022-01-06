The doctor in the “Dubai Ambulance”, Dr. Maryam Tarish Al-Mansoori, deals in the field with sick cases of varying severity, the number of which ranges between five and 12 cases per day, during her work period, which lasts until two in the morning.

She assures “Emirates Today” that the most difficult and most influential cases she deals with are the severe injuries of children, as she feels sad to see them in pain.

Dr. Maryam explains that her work period begins with receiving an “emergency doctor’s car” designated for the field doctor in the Dubai ambulance, making sure that the necessary equipment and medicines are available in it, then receiving calls from the operating room, in which she determines the sick cases that will be dealt with, and they vary between cases that need to be treated. Consulting a doctor, and other severe cases such as heart failure, strokes and severe burns, which require the presence of a doctor with her, due to health problems with the inability to go to the hospital.

She added that she is considered the first “emergency medicine” doctor working in an ambulance in Dubai, and she moved there after working for seven years in the emergency department of Sheikh Khalifa Medical City in Abu Dhabi, noting that she holds the Arab Board in emergency medicine.

Dr. Maryam said: “I am currently working in the Dubai Ambulance branch in Deira, and there are (emergency medicine) doctors working in Dubai ambulance, and they are distributed in more than one place in the Emirate of Dubai,” stressing that all the medicines needed to treat sick cases are available in the emergency medicine department. First aid (painkillers, heart medications, severe injuries medications, etc.).

And she continued, “The communications we receive from the operating room determine whether the cases are severe, and require the presence of a doctor to deal with the case in the home, the scene of the accident, or on the ground, or if it is less dangerous, but the paramedic who receives the report considers that it is better to have the doctor with her to determine the medications. Which must be addressed, in addition to the fact that some patients request the presence of a doctor, so that they do not have to visit the hospital, especially at the present time, which is witnessing an increase in the number of cases of “Corona” infection.

She pointed out that the work period (shift or shift) includes one doctor and an ambulance driver, unless the illness requires the presence of an escort.

She stated that “the work shift starts from two in the evening and continues to two after midnight, and another shift starts from 11 in the morning and continues until 11 in the evening. Thus, the doctor’s service is 12 hours a day,” noting that her work does not stop at the end of her shift, as she continues to receive calls from patients after the end of her shift, and is keen to respond to their inquiries.

Dr. Maryam stated that the system of working in the field of emergency medicine is not considered a challenge for her, explaining that she knows the nature of work in this field, and she performs her role very comfortably.

She added that the working days in emergency medicine are four working days, followed by four days off, and then she can balance her work and family life.

She indicated that she deals with a number of cases, ranging from five to 12 cases per day, ranging from severe injuries and cases of heart attacks, accidents and burns, whether on the roads, homes or on the land.

The most dangerous cases

Dr. Maryam Tarish Al-Mansoori reported that she had dealt with a patient’s heart failure during the New Year’s Eve celebrations, as the operating room received a call at 11:35, stating that the heart of a 30-year-old woman had stopped.

And she continued, “I was able to rescue the patient and revive her heart twice during this night, before she was transferred to Dubai Hospital at 12:05.”

She stressed that the young woman’s case is one of the most serious cases she has treated, including severe injuries and burns, pointing out that cases of burns and severe injuries in children affect her more, “because these cases feel more pain than the doctor himself can bear.”



