Minister of State and Secretary-General of the Council of Ministers, Maryam Al Hammadi, reviewed the most prominent transformations in the UAE’s legislative system during the current year, as she confirmed during the “Most Important Developments in the Legislative System” session, within the activities of the annual meetings of the UAE government, that the government had completed updating 114 specialized laws during Over the past three years, more than 215 work teams, including about 2,600 employees, experts and specialists from more than 150 federal and local agencies, worked on its completion, with the participation of the private sector.

She said: “The world is witnessing a continuous race with changes. The major transformations that occurred over the course of 100 years now take a few years, and successful governments are those that adopt a legislative approach that enables them to anticipate transformations and anticipate opportunities towards a more successful and prosperous future. The UAE was able to achieve great progress in the legislative file, consolidating its position as one of the best legislative environments in the region, through an integrated legislative system that is in line with current requirements and tomorrow’s changes, as the government succeeded in three years in completing a legislative modernization equivalent to more than doubling the number of laws. Which have been modified or introduced within the previous 10 years.

Al Hammadi reviewed the level of achievement in the legislative transformation agenda, noting that “the state has about 926 federal laws and decrees in force, including 200 specialized laws to regulate the sectors of the economy, finance, education, health, social development, infrastructure, environment, industry, energy, technology, judiciary, and security.” She continued: “During the last three years, 114 specialized laws were updated, and 48 old or broken laws were canceled that were no longer keeping pace with the changes and future aspirations of the state. Also, 33 new laws were introduced, issued for the first time and strengthening the state’s leadership in regulating promising future sectors.”

She said, “Every updated law includes simplification of regulations and implementation requirements, shortening of procedures, and clarification of roles and powers, in a way that supports the transition to a flexible legislative framework whose impact society will feel on services in the field.”

She explained that “the legislative updates that have been accomplished have contributed to the UAE’s topping of many global competitiveness indicators in 2023. The country ranked first in the world in the index of adaptation and flexibility of legislation and government policies, according to the Competitiveness Yearbook issued by the International Institute for Administrative Development, and ranked first in the world in the index of adaptation and flexibility of legislation and government policies.” Fourth globally in the index of the ability of the legislative framework to adapt to digital business models, and sixth globally in the index of the efficiency of the judicial system in settling commercial disputes, according to the business enterprise survey carried out by the World Economic Forum, and eighth globally in the index of confidence in the judicial system and courts, according to the Gallup poll. For business institutions.

She said: “The government’s agenda in 2024 will focus on completing the modernization of the main legislation in the country. We will also continue to work on proactive legislation for future fields and emerging technology. The community engagement approach will be employed in updating legislation, and a validity period for each law shall be set not to exceed five years, after which it must be reviewed and evaluated.” The extent to which it takes into account the changes, and an interactive platform will be launched that includes all federal legislation issued in the country since the establishment of the union. The focus will also be on following up on the implementation of legislative improvements and measuring their impact, in a way that consolidates the legislative system in the country and doubles its positive impact on society, the economy and the business environment.

It reviewed the laws that were issued for the first time in the country, the most important of which is the Trade Through Modern Technical Means Law, which gives legal authority to digital commerce activities through applications, smart platforms, social media, and technical circles, such as “Metaverse,” and the Trust Law, which provides a tool for organizing, preserving, and developing wealth in the country. The Unemployment Insurance Law, which provides a social protection umbrella for working citizens and residents, and the Law establishing and regulating the Financial Stability Board, which is responsible for facilitating cooperation between financial regulatory authorities, ensuring that the financial system contributes effectively to economic development.

Al-Hammadi explained that “the updates included the law regulating competition with the aim of combating monopolistic practices and promoting economic freedom, the arbitration law aiming to make the state a global center in the field of dispute resolution by alternative means, and the law regulating public benefit institutions which aims to activate the role of the utilitarian sector as a strategic partner to the government in development.” Local law, and the insurance business regulation law, which provides an integrated regulatory framework for licensing, monitoring and governance of the insurance sector and enhancing its growth and contribution to the national economy.”

It also reviewed the most important amendments to the Financial Reorganization and Bankruptcy Law, which works to provide new means and solutions to help the debtor continue his commercial activity and fulfill his debts, by organizing preventive settlement procedures, restructuring procedures, and exit procedures for the debtor who is unable to continue his commercial activity, and is referred to under the law. To establish a specialized court in financial reorganization and bankruptcy disputes, whose rulings will be effective as soon as they are issued, a bankruptcy management unit in the Ministry of Justice, and a bankruptcy registry at the state level.

She pointed to the issuance of the first law to regulate the genetic fingerprint database, which contributes to enhancing security and achieving criminal justice in accordance with the latest international practices, and the Anti-Human Trafficking Law, which enhances security by combating new forms of human trafficking crimes, and creates a set of rehabilitation and integration services for victims of these crimes. In the community.

Al Hammadi pointed out that the UAE has launched a package of health legislation that keeps pace with the requirements of the new global health system and enhances the preventive aspect. It issued the first law to regulate the uses of the human genome and maximize its return on preventive health, predicting and early diagnosis of diseases, and developing treatments according to the genetic makeup of the individual. It issued a law establishing the Emirates Foundation. The Pharmaceutical Authority, which is a government body responsible for regulating and managing medical products in the country, aims to make the country a reliable global center for the pharmaceutical and medical industries, enhance national manufacturing capabilities and attract pioneering investments to the pharmaceutical sector. The law on donation and transplantation of human organs and tissues was also updated with the aim of promoting the culture of donation in society to prevent diseases of deficiency and organ failure, and to save the costs incurred by the health system in the country.

Updates to the health legislation system in the country included amending the Medical Liability Law, the Law on Medical Assistance in Reproduction, the Law on Medical Products, the Pharmacy Profession and Pharmaceutical Establishments, the Law on Non-Doctors and Pharmacists Practicing Certain Health Professions, the Law on Practicing the Veterinary Medicine Profession, and the Private Health Facilities Law.

Al Hammadi confirmed the issuance of the first law regulating the safety of genetically modified organisms and their products, the first law regulating the production of renewable energy, the first law regulating railways in the country, and the first regulation of the civil use of drones and related activities.

She added, “The updates included amending the law regulating the space sector and the law reorganizing the Emirates Space Agency, in a way that enhances the growth of the national space economy sector and the national capabilities operating in it and keeps pace with the rapid pace of changes in this sector, in addition to amending the maritime law to maximize the capabilities of the national fleet and increase investment opportunities in The maritime shipping sector by removing restrictions on foreign ownership of national ships. On the other hand, the law regulating the weights and dimensions of heavy vehicles has been updated, which specifies the maximum weight of heavy vehicles on the country’s roads, and clarifies the obligations of the heavy vehicle operator and the powers of the regulatory authorities.

