With 76 years, Mary wilson He died at his home in Henderson in the state of Nevada. The death was announced by his representative Jay Schwartz, but the details of the cause of death have not yet been made public.

When he was just 15 years old, Wilson began his musical career with the founding of the group The Primettes in 1959. Two years later, after the departure of one of the members, the popular trio would be consolidated. The Supremes along with Florence Ballard and Diana Ross.

Made up solely of African-American women, the group had among its greatest hits the songs “Baby love” and “You can’t hurry love.” In addition, they managed to 12 number one on the American music charts. With the departure of Wilson, the group disintegrated in 1977.

The singer also achieved great sales as an author in The New York Times thanks to her autobiography Dreamgirl: my Life as a supreme, where he revealed the abuses of the Motown records label, which forced the artists to abandon their ideals of African-American liberation to interpret commercial themes.

His book served as the inspiration for the award-winning film Dreamgirls, winner of two Oscar awards and three Golden Globes.

Wilson’s family announced that they will offer a private funeral due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but they hope to hold a commemorative celebration later.

