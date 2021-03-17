Donald Trump’s niece and great critic strikes again. This time the Trump children get into the field of fire. What she has to say about you is devastating.

Palm Beach, Florida – Mary Trump, niece of former President Donald Trump, doesn’t think her uncle’s family has what it takes to make a long-term view of politics. In an interview with Business Insider she predicted that Donald Trump’s children will not be able to run for political office in 2024. She sees the reason for this in legal disputes in connection with the Trump Organization. “Thanks in large part to their father, but also because of their own antisocial behavior, I estimate they will have to defend themselves in a number of civil and criminal cases in the future,” said Mary Trump in an interview with Business Insider.

Mary Trump: My cousins ​​don’t have the “charisma” of their father

But even if Trump’s children were able to overcome all legal problems, Ivanka and Donald Trump Jr. would lack the “charisma” that was the key to their father’s success. “He has a certain charisma that appeals to people’s lowest instincts and gives them permission to be their worst selves,” Mary Trump told Business Insider next “He can be charming. It makes sense to me that people can fall for him. ”Trump’s children, on the other hand, lack this quality and therefore have no chance of the presidency.

The former President’s eldest child, Donald Trump Jr., and his sister, Ivanka, are being traded as potential presidential candidates in 2024. Mark Meadows, Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff, said in February that all of the top Republican candidates for 2024 “have Trump as their last name.” Instead, Trump’s children could just as easily be at the center of some of the numerous ongoing criminal offenses. and find civil proceedings against her father’s business empire.

Trump’s children: do they have to answer in court?

Donald Jr. and his brother Eric ran the Trump Organization while their father was US President. Ivanka was the organization’s vice president before becoming a senior advisor in her father’s administration. The former president was reportedly so concerned about various legal actions against his family that he considered pardoning himself and his children before leaving office in January.

Ivanka and Donald Jr. were interviewed by the Attorney General in Washington, DC last year as part of an investigation into Trump’s 2016 inauguration spending. Funds for Trump’s inauguration have been suspected to have been illegally used to channel funds to the Trump Organization. When Trump was inaugurated in 2016, the International Hotel in Washington was said to have been overpriced for events.

Separately, the Manhattan Attorney’s Office, which is conducting a far-reaching investigation into the Trump Organization, has focused on the activities of Donald Jr., reported Daily Beast. The investigation reportedly focuses on whether the Trump Organization “inflated the values ​​of Trump’s assets to obtain favorable terms for credit and insurance coverage, while also deflating the value of other assets to reduce property taxes,” the office said New York attorney general in an August statement. (Dana Popp)