In mid-February, Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova presented their third daughter to the world almost by surprise. Then they said that the little girl, a girl, was born on January 30. The tennis player’s pregnancy, however, had not been known until just a few weeks earlier, and the girl’s name, Mary, was not disclosed until early March. In other words, the couple tried to follow a strict pattern in terms of preserving their privacy, very similar to the one they had already had when their twins, Nicholas and Lucy, were born.

Since she was born, Iglesias and Kournikova had barely shown pictures of the little girl. Apart from a photo of both with her newborn in her mother’s arms, on their social media profiles they have published only one portrait of Mary each of them, when she was very baby. Instagram is their way of communicating with the world and the only way they break their armor.

However now Mary, or Masha, as she is affectionately called, has appeared in a photograph that has delighted Kournikova’s followers. About to turn eight months old, the girl appears sitting on a sofa – presumably at her home in Miami – and dressed in a sleeveless polo shirt with a collar and a skirt with lace trim, all white, as if it were a little tennis player and follow in her mother’s footsteps.

In fact, the photo has hung it Kournikova herself, which as a caption has written (in English): “Wimbledon, here we go!”, along with a handful of icons of rackets and tennis balls. The publication has been a triumph on Instagram. In just 12 hours it has achieved more than 225,000 I like it and almost 5,000 comments. Among them is the father of the little girl, Enrique Iglesias, who has written the word “my” followed by a heart. Also the singer’s sisters on the part of the girl’s father and aunts, the twins Victoria and Cristina Iglesias, have written “Angel”, “Too pretty” or “Your twin”, referring to the similarity between Kournikova and the girl.

Already a little older, you can see the features of little Mary, who looks like her older brothers, who will be three years old in December. They all seem to have brought out the characteristics of their blonde mother, with fair hair and skin and blue eyes.

Anna Kournikova and Enrique Iglesias are, despite their fame and exposure, a very discreet couple. It is only known that they have been together for about 19 years, and that they have decided to start a family in Miami. There they live in an exclusive development in Bay Point, one of the most luxurious and exclusive islands in the Miami Bay. There are barely a hundred houses there, and you cannot access the site without being either a resident or a guest. The couple and their children spend a lot of time in their home, with many meters, a garden and even their own berth, and that is why it is difficult for them to take pictures of their children, or of Kournikova’s pregnancies. To achieve this on this last occasion, the paparazzi posed as Uber drivers, infiltrated the urbanization and took their photos there.