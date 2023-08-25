Idea Factory International announced that Mary Skelter Finale will come up pc through Steam the next September 12th. This version of the game will include all downloadable content released for the versions PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch of the game, including the visual novel”Mary Skelter: Locked Up in Love – True End”.

The title will also be available in a Digital Deluxe Edition which includes the game, a collection of artwork, the original soundtrack, 10 wallpapers for PC and 7 for smartphones. The price will be discounted by 20% for the first week after launch.

Source: Idea Factory International